A quiet post on DJI’s Air 2S FAQ page contains some news some are finding troubling: The company has no plans to have the Air 2S play nice with DJI’s FPV goggles or its Motion Controller. And that stinks.

There had been a lot of anticipation, prior to the launch of this new drone, that it would work with DJI’s goggles. In fact, we reported that they would be compatible, based on a tip from a trusted insider close to DJI. We then had further confirmation of this from other sources. So that plan, at one point, was clearly for this product to be compatible.

And now, at least for the moment, that appears to be off.

DJI Air 2S FAQ

The news can be found on DJI’s Air 2S FAQ page. Here’s what it says:

Disappointment

A reader who’d seen the FAQ contacted us, expressing his disappointment.

“Very conflicting information that doesn’t lend much hope to future support for the V2 Goggles,” he wrote. “I’m a bit heartbroken, to be honest.”

And so are we. We expected DJI would be announcing this feature in the short-term future.

DroneDJ’s Take

We read DJI’s FAQ with great interest. Specifically, we were intrigued by the second sentence: “For further information, please pay attention to future firmware updates.”

Now, if the company had zero plans to make these features available, what point would there be in watching for future firmware updates? Nada.

We suspect one of two things – perhaps both – happened at DJI. First, we believe the software might not have been ready. DJI likes to give its customers a smooth experience, and generally excels at this. So they may have held back because the software simply isn’t ready. Theory Two is that someone at DJI realized that, with the existing features of the Air 2S (see our review here), adding goggles and motion controller compatibility prior to the launch of the Mavic 3 Pro, expected later this year, could cannibalize sales of that product.

Our prediction (which we’re free to alter at any time, because it’s just a guess): DJI will offer this feature in a firmware upgrade that will come sometime after the Mavic 3 Pro is released. And yes, we anticipate that the forthcoming drone will have these capabilities.

