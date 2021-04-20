The word today is that Autel has a new Smart Controller coming soon. It’s available for pre-order now, and we’ve got a video to share.

We have been wanting to get out and fly an Autel product. Specifically, we’re interested in the EVO 2 Pro, which shoots 6K and is also a drone that quite a few people think is great. If you’re reading this Autel, we want to try this thing out. But that’s not why we’re here today, so we’ll shift gears…

And take a look at the new Smart Controller.

Nice and bright

Not only is this an integrated Smart Controller, but it’s super bright. With 2000 nits of brightness, you’ll be able to see what’s happening on your app in even the brightest sunlight. As a reference, that’s about four times brighter than your average smartphone or tablet.

The Smart Controller features 2000 nits of brightness…

You can check out a brief video of the new product here:

Nice…

More deets

The headline feature is the brightness, but this accessory has some other things going for it, as well:

Operating time peaks at 4.5 hours on a single charge at 50% brightness, and 3 hours at maximum brightness. 128GB of internal storage gives you plenty of space for apps, media and other storage needs on the Smart Controller itself. In addition to the internal storage, SD card support of up to 1TB ensures you have the ability to stretch your storage capabilities for the most media demanding applications you find yourself in. The Autel Smart Controller runs on a customized Android operating system and provides full support to download third party apps on the Smart Controller itself. This gives EVO II operators flexibility to create an operating system and workflows that are specific to their exact needs. Advexure web site listing

Advexure

This was brought to our attention by Travis Waibel, CEO of Enterprise Solutions at Advexure, which is one of Autel’s largest dealers in the Americas:

EVO II owners and operators have been very anxious for Autel Robotics to bring out a Smart Controller for their EVO II lineup. We are very pleased to begin outfitting our customer base with this new handheld GCS for the EVO II. Public safety, utilities, and other professional and commercial operators love the grab and go turnkey functionality that a Smart Controller brings to an operation. Not having to deal with tablets, mobile devices, mounts and cables is a huge benefit to those who leverage the EVO II for its quick-to-deploy ease of use, the Autel Smart Controller will only enhance the efficiency of mission critical operations deploying the EVO II lineup of sUAS. Travis Waibel, Advexure

The product retails for $1199 and can be pre-ordered here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos