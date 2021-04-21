Well, this post is a delight to write: We’ve hired a great new writer, and she has a ton of experience writing about drones and other related technologies.

We’re on a mission here at DroneDJ: To provide quality writing and journalism. We also like to do that from a position of expertise, so we’re very pleased to have a new writer join the team. Her name is Ishveena Singh, and she’s a tremendously experienced drone and tech writer, including bylines with DJI’s Enterprise blog, Geospatial World, GeoConnexion, The Times of India… and much, much more.

Let’s say hello.

Ishveena Singh

If some of you recognize that byline, that’s not surprising. Ishveena has been at this since 2014, with a special interest in drones and GIS (Geographic Information System) applications. So she already knows more than most of us likely ever will about GIS and all the amazing things that can now be done for Enterprise applications.

Ishveena Singh, a welcome addition to the DroneDJ family…

What’s more, she’s really happy to be here:

I’m beyond thrilled to join the talented and ambitious team at DroneDJ and work closely with Scott to keep our readers at the forefront of what’s new and fresh in the world of drones. Ishveena Singh, DroneDJ senior editor

#WomenInDrones

We’re also particularly pleased because we’ve long been supporters of seeing more women in the drone world, which is heavily (and we do mean heavily) skewed toward men. I’ve had the opportunity to work at a couple of drone startups and worked closely with a group of engineers that included several females. Trust me, there’s a lot that goes into some of your drones that comes from women. So we see this as important for that reason as well.

Plus, not only is Ishveena knowledgeable about drones, she’s excited by their potential:

For a technology tool, there’s nothing quite as liberating as drones. I’m constantly amazed by how a flying machine can find super-cool applications in almost every sector that one can think of. It’s a privilege to witness the innovations in this rapidly evolving and accelerating ecosystem from a front-row seat. Ishveena Singh, DroneDJ senior editor

Wait, there’s more!

In addition to some of the experience flagged above, Ishveena has written eBooks for DJI, and crafted news releases and social media for companies like Terra Drone Corporation and Aerodyne Group. In 2021, she was named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry by Geospatial World magazine.

She’s certainly a star to us already. You can find her first post here.

