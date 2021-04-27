IBM wants to automate drone inspection services with AI solutions

Information technology company IBM is joining forces with Dronehub, a Poland-based manufacturer of drone-in-a-box systems, to automate drone inspection missions with machine learning and AI solutions.

Unmanned aerial vehicles and artificial intelligence are considered a match made in technology heaven. And not without reason.

AI-powered technology for drone operations

Drones generate vast amounts of data. Managing these data volumes efficiently is necessary for any company that wants to provide real-time analysis of drone data at scale. And this is where AI server infrastructure options come in.

Further, identifying objects from drone data, counting and segmenting the objects of interest, and detecting changes in them over time are tasks that are both monotonous and labor-intensive, as well as extremely time-consuming. By helping to automate all these tasks, AI technologies have proven to be a game-changer for drone applications.

What does IBM and Dronehub’s partnership look like?

As a developer of autonomous docking stations for drones, Dronehub is on a mission to help organizations improve their ground infrastructure through automated drone inspections. Leveraging IBM’s AI solutions will allow the drone startup to develop new artificial intelligence algorithms, expand its applications, and open up its offerings to new clients and industries.

The ultimate goal is to reduce the costs of monitoring and optimize the process of getting real-time aerial data for clients with large infrastructure footprints.

Drones and AI are a match made in heaven

Sebastian Jeliński, a senior server solutions consultant at IBM, describes the partnership as a perfect example of how to translate new technologies and the power of AI into benefits for clients. He says:

Next-generation AI-powered technology will considerably boost further development of the aviation industry. With the support of IBM solutions, it will be possible to carry out even more advanced drone use cases across various sectors – from agriculture to railways.

Dronehub is also convinced that partnering with IBM would open up completely new product possibilities for the drone-in-a-box solution provider. Dronehub founder and CEO Vadym Melnyk adds:

Thanks to the combination of our industry know-how with IBM technology, we will be able to evaluate new business and research opportunities based on next-generation AI-powered technology for drone operations. By working with IBM, we can implement new concepts and algorithms necessary for the further development of our drone systems.

