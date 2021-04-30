Looking to up your skills as an aerial cinematographer/photographer? This might just be the ticket.

Okay. So you consider yourself a pretty decent pilot. Your photos and video look good. Yet when you see some of the stellar images and videos that pop up on Instagram and YouTube, you think: Wow… that’s amazing. The question is, how do you get there from here?

Maybe by getting some help.

YouTube

YouTube can be your friend here. If you’re on a budget and willing to poke around, you’ll find there are some pretty decent tutorials out there. But a lot of them are one-off productions: How to dial down your gimbal settings for smooth cinematic shots. That kind of thing. And while those can be useful, in our experience they’re never quite as helpful as a full-on course that’s been designed to take you from point A to B to C.

That’s where this offer comes in.

Drone Adventurer MasterClass

When we first met Johan Vandenhecke last fall, we were impressed. Though he’d started flying in 2018, he was one of those pilots whose work really reflected talent. But while having a good visual sense is indeed part of this game, Johan told us at the time that he’s really tried to push himself… and learn continuously.

I still try to learn every single day. I follow other great [drone] photographers and analyze why their photos or videos are good. I look at their composition, editing, and story telling. Their work inspires me. I’m definitely not the best drone photographer in the world and I’m also not claiming so. Staying humble and trying new things is always part of the learning curve. I can learn from my students, as they learn from me!

It’s the kind of approach that has earned Johan multiple prizes in drone photo contests, as well as clients. His desire to capture top-flight imagery has also sparked numerous trips to exotic locations, resulting in some really impressive imagery.

Johan is often somewhere interesting… and always with his Mavic 2 Pro

Nice one, Johan…

Johan is also prolific on Instagram. We always look forward to his posts.

He’s also a video pro

And so last year, after the pandemic struck, Johan decided to create an online course to share his abilities. From what we’ve seen, it’s a really logical progression from the basics, and a course that will help progressively build your skills.

There’s a saying in journalism: Show, don’t tell. So let’s do that.

Meet, potentially, your instructor…

What does the MasterClass contain? Johan describes who this course is for and what it offers:

“The course is for drone pilots who know how to fly and take a basic photo, but now want to take their photography skills to the next level and potentially even turn this into an interesting side hustle.

“My students will learn everything they need to know in small and easy-to-understand videos, taking them step-by-step from the settings, to taking the actual photo or video, to editing it like a Pro and then using it to create a professional portfolio that will score them partnerships and jobs.

“I believe the homework in between and the personal feedback from me in our private Facebook group really sets my Masterclass apart and will skyrocket your learning curve! I also organize regular editing contests, where my students get to edit my own photos to practice and find their own style.”

Sign me up!

We’re pleased to offer a deal in conjunction with Johan. You can sign up for his Drone Adventurer MasterClass with a spring discount. The cost of his course is regularly €299, but if you use this link you’ll receive a €100 discount.

Johan accepts credit cards from around the world, so don’t let the euros worry you. Want more details? You’ll find them here.

