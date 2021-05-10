Step right up, ladies and gentlemen: Have we got a show for you.

We’ve no doubt mentioned before that we’re big fans of drone light displays. Though they might not have the raw surprise of a big boom followed by a pattern in the sky, drones can produce virtually any image you program the fleet to create. And this show? Well, it included something we hadn’t noticed in previous light shows:

A drop-shadow created with drones on text.

Drone light show in Russia

That’s where both of today’s installments come from. Yesterday, May 9, Russia marked the 76th anniversary of what it calls the Great Patriotic War – World War II. The nation pays great respect to its war dead every year, and this year saw the use of a drone light show. We don’t know precisely how many were used or what brand they were, but the outcome was great. We were particularly impressed by the use of drones to create a floating drop-shadow behind the dates of the conflict (from about :06-:14):

Wait, there’s more!

There was also a fireworks display at what we believe to have been the same event. In this case, it appears that a small model aircraft was mounted on a drone in order to emulate what it might have looked like for a WWII aircraft to have been evading ground fire. At least that’s how it appears to us:

A Russian military drone has captured a spectacular fireworks display in St Petersburg. Watch more videos from Sky News: https://t.co/pwBhVZIkZR pic.twitter.com/PaxGVvm9At — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 10, 2021

We missed it the first time around, but there’s a brief credit at the opening of that video. This was shot by Instagram creator dragunov_video. Here’s the original post, which may be less compressed:

Very cool. If you’re tempted to fly your own drone through fireworks, do so only if you have permission from organizers and if you’re obeying local laws. Though we’re not the drone police, we do like to share information that will keep pilots out of potential trouble.

