Hextronix hosts Friday live stream intro of its newest drone nest

Atlanta-based Hextronics is holding a live virtual rollout of its souped-up drone nest Friday that the company says combines power and durability with flexibility of use. Registration for the 11 a.m. CST (12 p.m. EST), May 14 event is open here.

Tougher, faster drone dock solution

Hextronics is calling the Hextronix Global Drone docking station one of the smallest and most affordable drone nests in the industry. The upgrade of its earlier Hextronix One unit features a robotic battery swapping function drawing from one of the six replacement cells the box stores. The speed of that internal dock switch is intended the cut downtime that manual replacements involve.

Though the dimensions appear to match those of the earlier Hextronix One, the company says the new model’s sleek metallic casing is part of a wider redesign increasing its weather resistance – including extreme temperatures in remote settings.

Teaming up with SkyBase

The unit is powered by drone application specialist FlytBase’s modular software FlytNow. Hextronics describes the drone automation program as “intuitive (and) easy-to-use,” providing computer vision technology that ensures reliable precision landings.

Its resistance to inhospitable terrain and conditions, as well as what Hextronics says is maximal portability improved by a lighter design, positions the new dock as more logical for enterprise use than individual drone pilots. The company is targeting potential clients in industries undertaking frequent surveillance or inspections of assets over large areas; security and public safety organizations; and emergency responders.

