Skyward, a Verizon company, is integrating professional drone photogrammetry software Pix4D into its online platform. This partnership will allow Skyward customers to leverage cloud-based drone data processing and convert their data into 2D maps and 3D models – without ever leaving the Skyward platform.

Until now, enterprise customers and drone pilots were able to use the Skyward platform to check the airspace and plan flights, receive approval to fly in controlled airspace with LAANC, complete their pre-flight risk-assessment, and fly with Skyward’s InFlight ground control station.

Joining forces with Pix4D, however, will enable Skyward customers to create, view, measure, and export 2D orthomosaics and 3D photogrammetric models right from Skyward’s web app.

Cloud drone data processing: the fine print

Since the post-processing is done in the cloud, users do not need to shore up their hardware or fulfill any minimum system requirements; a fast Internet connection will do.

The only caveat is that Skyward Mapping & Modeling caps each project at 1,250 geotagged images. Also, the platform doesn’t support the ability to add ground control points (GCPs) in the post-processing stage. However, the company assures the feature is already on the radar of its development team and should be added to the web platform soon. As for the drone data processing time, each batch of 100 aerial images is expected to take no more than 30-45 minutes.

Skyward president Mariah Scott tells more about the target market for cloud drone data processing:

Skyward has been bringing our customers tools to access airspace, plan, and fly — now they can produce business-ready data deliverables without leaving Skyward. Enterprises in construction, energy and utilities, and the public sector can get even more ROI out of their drone programs when combining Skyward’s drone management platform with Pix4D’s market-leading photogrammetry tools.

Meanwhile, Christopher Cressy, Pix4D managing director for North America, points that the platform could provide a comprehensive solution to enterprises seeking to scale their drone operations and transform their businesses with better data and faster time to insight.

The company is offering a 30-day free (no credit card required) trial of Skyward Mapping & Modeling. Sign up here.

