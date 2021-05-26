This cloud-based service lets you track reckless, unsafe drones in real-time

Don’t like unfriendly drones buzzing over your property? Don’t know how to detect a malicious drone intruding in your airspace? Well, all you need to do is hop on the internet, because the world’s first cloud-based drone detection software is here to help you track down invasive, reckless drones in real time.

Airspace security company WhiteFox has launched STRATUS, a drone detection system that negates the need to install expensive hardware at each facility that requires protection. STRATUS builds on WhiteFox’s core technology that prevents drones from conducting illegal missions, such as smuggling contraband into prisons or surveilling nuclear power plants.

How does drone detection software work?

You log on to the cloud-based application and define geofences around your property. The next step is to set up a notification criterion to enable instant tracking, reporting, and logging of unsafe drone activity via a text or email message.

And that’s it. The drone detection software instantly creates a virtual bubble of protection to track drones and perform risk assessments in real time. This includes everything from precise drone tracking and forensic threat assessment to quickly identifying the location of the drone pilot and determining their intent.

As a plus, STRATUS keeps track of all historical drone traffic over protected facilities, and can provide reports showing exactly what happened when.

Growing need for accountability of drone activity

While there’s no denying that drone technologies offer countless benefits to a wide variety of industries and organizations, in the wrong hands, they become equally dangerous.

Unauthorized drone activity can halt airport operations, interrupt games and events, compromise the safety of critical infrastructure and commercial properties, and invade the privacy of public figures and individuals alike.

This is why the demand for reliable counter-drone technologies is growing across the world.

Luke Fox, WhiteFox founder and CEO, calls his drone detection software a giant leap toward trusted autonomy. As more and more drones fill the skies, knowing where these flying machines are operating and what they are doing will lead to more responsible and beneficial drone use. Fox says:

WhiteFox envisions a future where drones benefit our lives much like cars. Many drones are authorized and provide substantial benefits to society. But just as when a car breaks the law, people can see that, and the proper authorities can respond. STRATUS is the first-ever technology to create that kind of transparency and accountability of drone activity.

At present, the coverage of this drone detection software is limited to North America’s major metropolitan cities. Explore more here.

