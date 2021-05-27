ANRA platform connects all players in drone delivery chain

Integrated airspace management specialist ANRA Technologies has announced the rollout of its SmartSkies Delivery platform, which is designed to data-link all participants in drone delivery services.

Real-time data feed to all drone delivery chain actors

SmartSkies Delivery unifies the entire chain of actors in the drone delivery process through an end-to-end mobile and web-based software platform. Using that, authorized stakeholders will get real-time updates on inventory, tracking, package status, and the progress of drone-transported deliveries. Based on their level of accreditation, operational participants can also view, control, and manage their ongoing involvement in the process via the network.

The platform was developed for commercial, government, and medical use by vendors, customers, drone manufacturers, and service providers. ANRA calls SmartSkies Delivery a fully customizable data tool that can be adapted to differing delivery needs and situations. It’s also functional anywhere in the world.

Adaptable to all drone transport needs

ANRA founder and CEO Amit Ganjoo says a global rollout for the platform is underway.

With the launch of SmartSkies Delivery, we now offer a solution for any organization to implement hardware and software agnostic drone delivery services. Our delivery management system seamlessly connects new and existing supply chain, order fulfillment, airspace management and client-side technologies necessary to execute an order and receive a delivery.

The technology is already in use in the Care & Equity – Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland project. That program represents the UK’s first national drone delivery network for medicines, blood, organs, and other medical supplies. It is backed by 13 participating organizations, including ANRA.

