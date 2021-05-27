We popped into IG earlier today and saw a really intriguing video pass by. It had been re-posted by an aggregator/curator account. But it caught our attention enough to go back and find the source – a task that really paid off.

Instagram is a great platform for discovering new talent. If you’re following one of those accounts that re-post curated videos and photos, you can come across some real gems you might otherwise miss. And that was the case for us today. We’ve just added a follow.

And after you see this, we think you might do that, too.

Drone shots in China

China is a pretty gorgeous country if you get to the right spots. Some of the tourist highlights – which often combine beautiful vistas with mind-bending architecture – are really unforgettable. Fortunately for us, a blogger named khanjipeerwala has made visiting and capturing some of these wonders a priority. Here’s the video that first caught our attention, from the Ruyi bridge in Shenxianju, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China:

The architecture is, well, unique. And those flowering trees surrounding the place are also pretty amazing. Anyway, that started us down a rabbit hole into some of his other content.

Gorgeous locations

This guy knows how to pick his spots and how to make the most of them while flying. This place is called the Anren Wonderland Garden:

Or how bout the AndiHai Grand Canyon? We wish he’d held this shot just a little longer, but it’s still a pretty impressive reveal:

And in case you’re wondering if he ever shoots beyond China’s borders, the answer is yes. Try this house on for size:

And finally, a little something from the Wuxiakou Scenic Area:

A final note: We’re assuming he is the creator of all of these videos because we don’t see other attribution, and aggregators have plucked from his feed. Regardless…great content.

