We highly doubt you’ve ever seen a drone video like this one. Well, maybe it’s possible you have. But the odds are against it. And yes, it’s cool. Very cool.

So, one of the accounts we follow on Instagram is a curated feed of cool drone videos. We’ve seen all sorts new and experimental drone vids as a result. Sometimes the feed credits its sources well, and sometimes it doesn’t. (For example, it might get a submission by someone who is already re-posting someone else’s post.)

All that, an awkward explanation of how we arrived at the source.

Shadow dancing

And that source is the account, ahem, @maneaterswimwear. There’s not much of an explanation with the post, but it’s clearly shot by drone. And while we’ve seen drone vids that really use shadows well, we’ve yet to see one that combined shadows with choreography. Not saying it doesn’t exist, but we’ve certainly never seen one before. So let’s take a look:

Even if something that looks akin to a Square Dance doesn’t appeal to you, you have to admire the technique and think of the possibilities there.

The shadow knows

Seeing that first video got us curious is there might be something else we’d missed. And, sure enough, we found something pretty cool. Odds are some of you may have seen this, as it’s got a pretty high view count. It was pulled together by Jules Langeard, and features synchronized skateboarders:

Wait, there’s more!

Once we started thinking about shadows, our memory twigged. We’d written about one other video exploiting those long shadows. Here it is – and this once creates a real optical illusion:

Finally, we had a good look through the Instagram feed of @collincreates, and highly recommend you give him a follow. It’s filled with outstanding work, including some pretty amazing stills:

Hope you enjoyed the show. Please dispose of popcorn and drink containers on your way out.

