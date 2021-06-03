Accusations fly fast after sex toy on drone interrupts campaign event

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a drone donning a sex toy! A New Mexico sheriff running a mayoral campaign in Albuquerque got “dongcoptered” this week after someone flew a drone with a dildo dangling beneath it next to him while he was on the stage addressing a rally.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales was answering questions from the audience when the incident happened. During the scuffle that ensued, a 20-year-old man, identified as Kaelan Ashby Dreyer, reportedly struck the sheriff in the arm while unsuccessfully trying to grab the drone.

Dreyer, who had shouted “he’s a tyrant” at Gonzales while swinging a balled-up fist, was booked on the charges of petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.

The offending drone, captured by the venue’s owner, has also been tagged into evidence.

At a press conference later, Gonzales said he had spotted someone standing on the other side of a fence, and he believed that person was flying the drone.

A video posted on Facebook captured the drama.

Labeling Dreyer and his companions as “political operatives” sent from a rival campaign, Gonzales told a local news outlet:

It became so distracting from the sound and everything I couldn’t really get my point across. I was trying to answer one of the lady’s questions that were with this group of four that were political operatives for somebody, I believe possibly the other campaign. So, for me, I was surprised. And it was distracting. Those people were planted there. They didn’t go over there to have a civil discourse; they were there to disrupt. And they did act out that violence. So, to me, it’s very intentional.

Meanwhile, the rival campaign, that of incumbent Mayor Tim Keller, vehemently denied any involvement. Keller campaign manager Neri Holguin said:

We denounce demeaning antics and urge residents to participate in the political process in a respectful manner. But to suggest we were behind it is pathetic and the kind of desperation that has marked Manny’s troubled campaign.

