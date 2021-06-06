Wait, dildo on drone was just a sock stuffed with paper?

Well, well, well, this is a twist we didn’t see coming! Sheriff Manuel Gonzales may go down in Internet history as the guy whose run for mayorship was interrupted by a dildo-donning drone, but it turns out, the risqué flying machine may not have been flaunting a sex toy at all.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock this past week, you would have heard about Gonzales getting “dongcoptered” during a mayoral campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

But to recap the highlights, a drone with a “dildo” dangling beneath it started buzzing near the stage while Gonzales was answering questions from the audience. But in a matter of seconds, things turned from comical to ugly. As the venue’s owner pulled the drone down, a 20-year-old guy tried to grab it from him, reportedly punching the sheriff in the arm in the process.

The guy, Kaelan Ashby Dreyer, was charged with battery and resisting arrest, while Gonzales informed the press the drone was sent by “political operatives” from a rival campaign.

Now, a friend has come to Dreyer’s defense, telling local news outlets that:

It was not Dreyer’s drone,

There was no intention to cause chaos, and

The drone wasn’t even carrying a dildo!

According to Quinn Smith:

What had happened is one of his friends asked him to go to Sheriff Manny’s rally. Unbeknownst to Kaelan at the time, this friend had a drone. Kaelan went there just to see what was happening. He didn’t go there even to protest. His friend had the drone, and it wasn’t an adult toy that was attached to it, it was a sock stuffed with paper with googly eyes on it.

Kaelan Dreyer describes himself as a banjo-playing cowboy-hipster

When the drone was pulled down, Dreyer rushed to pick up his friend’s expensive gadget and take it back to safety. But, unfortunately, he was violently grabbed by someone who wasn’t aware that Dreyer has autism. Smith explains:

What happened is one of the people there, we don’t know if it was security or what, grabbed Kaelan, and it was uncontrollable, and of course, to someone who has autism, that’s terrifying. They can’t really control what happens after. He just threw a blow, whatever he wasn’t thinking, he didn’t know where it would land, and it barely grazed Sheriff Manny’s hands.

Dreyer is still getting charges filed against him, though. And his family is not in a position to afford the legal costs of such a serious charge. And so, Dreyer’s friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the legal fees. The fundraiser also explains why Dreyer’s friends were flying a now-supposed “dildo drone” in the first place:

This friend planned to use the drone to taunt Sheriff Manny during Pride month because Sheriff Manny is a devout supporter of Donald Trump, a president infamous for his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights.

The sock was rainbow-colored.

