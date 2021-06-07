A couple of cool videos crossed our path today. They’re short… but they’re sweet.

You can’t follow everyone on Instagram. So sometimes it’s great to follow accounts that curate the work of others. You wind up seeing a concentrated collection of videos in the area of interest. Our interest, of course, focuses on drones.

And these two videos both employ some cool effects.

Eye in the sky

The first selection features the work of Martin Lee’s @visualspassport account. He’s a Hong Kong-based creator who first started flying drones in 2017. Here’s how this website describes him:

Born and raised in Hong Kong and working in the Architecture and Construction industry; Martin holds particular interest in architectural and cityscape photography. He is constantly pushing the limits of his drone to explore new angles; as well as new ways to play with different lighting conditions. Since 2019, he has been pushing new boundaries of drone hyperlapsing. His hyperlapses are considered to be some of the most dynamic seen on Instagram.

Stills to video

This first short video is actually a collection of stills. A person is shot multiple times in different positions at the same sculpture. Check it out:

Martin’s account is pretty phenomenal. We were about to share a few more here, but instead urge you to check out his account.

The Infinite Loop

The second one that caught our attention comes to us from photographer Sefa Yamak. This one features a seamless loop. It’s pretty cool, with an Inception-like feel:

One more video

This one, also from Sefa, takes that Inception theme even further. Sefa’s post says he shot this in Istanbul during quarantine. Very impressive work:

Sefa is a really outstanding photographer, so we encourage you to check out his Instagram account as well. Are there some must-follow accounts you’d like to share with readers (and us)? If so, tag them in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos