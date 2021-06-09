This one will be of potential interest to commercial operators: Parrot’s growing ANAFI platform has been integrated with software that will allow fleet management and rapid scaling with apparent ease.

The news comes to us from AgEagle, a major drone solutions provider. But the news is really about an AgEagle-owned company called Measure. It’s known for its mission-planning and fleet management tool called Ground Control – which has now been integrated with Parrot’s ANAFI platform.

That’s significant.

Parrot

The company is one of the pioneers in the drone world, starting out with consumer models. More recently, however, it has clearly been emphasizing Enterprise drones, which target industrial and First Responder users. Last June 30, it released the ANAFI USA, a pretty robust-looking drone clearly aimed at these markets:

The Parrot ANAFI USA carries three sensors: Two are optical and one is thermal

Measure

This company was purchased by AgEagle. Its award-winning software is powerful. Here’s an excerpt from AgEagle’s news release:

Through a secure mobile flight management application combined with a cloud-based management portal, Measure’s award-winning Ground Control software ensures safe manual and automated missions, capturing real-time data-driven insights that businesses need to reap the transformative benefits of their ANAFI drone or drone fleet. The software has been seamlessly paired with ANAFI’s rapid deployment and ease of operation to provide mission personnel with Ground Control’s standard flight tools, as well as the ability to tailor and expand their use through selection of additional program management and data processing capabilities. Features of Ground Control now enabled on the ANAFI platform include manual flight control and data collection, program management and compliance, data processing and analysis, integration with existing customer workflow systems and much more.

Video

Measure’s website features a great little video (which we, unfortunately, can’t embed) right on this page. It outlines the capabilities of Ground Control. We’ve taken a couple of screengrabs from the Measure website; these are but two of many more outlining its capabilities:

Images via Measure website

Parrot pleased

The company’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Jerome Bouvard, is clearly pleased with the potential here:

Parrot remains committed to continuous innovation of our ANAFI platform through the addition of high performance, value-enhancing partners. The integration with Measure Ground Control advances Parrot’s quest to provide the most robust, safe and reliable drone solutions to professional operators seeking to deploy drones at scale.

Try it out!

You can actually download the Ground Control software and try it out yourself. You’re somewhat limited in features, but there’s still a pretty good bundle there at no cost for you to evaluate. Find out more here. The Pro version is $69 US per user per month, and there’s an Enterprise package available for fleets.

Oh, and if you’re a drone stock watcher, AgEagle’s stock picked up a nice bump with this news.

