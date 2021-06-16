DJI’s official pilot training program is coming to Canada. DJI has teamed up with leading drone fleet management and training company RMUS Canada, which has, in turn, created a network consisting of some of the very best drone training companies in the country. Together, they’ll be offering commercial and recreational pilots the DJI Academy UTC program, as well as RMUS Aircraft Certification Programs.

The “UTC” acronym above stands for Unmanned Aerial System Training Centers. The UTC program, which takes students through a DJI curriculum, has already been a resounding success elsewhere. Some 80,000 pilots around the world have already taken the program.

However, is the first rollout in North America.

What’s on tap?

Though a recreational pilot could stretch their wings with these courses, they’ve really been created with the Enterprise user in mind. Here’s an overview, from DJI’s news release:

The UTC Program curriculum is designed for specific industry applications, including crop protection, inspection, aerial photography, mapping and emergency response. All courses include product training, hands-on experience, best practices, regulatory compliance and industry knowledge. Trainees who complete the curriculum must pass a theory exam and a practical flight test before they can be certified.

Sounds pretty thorough.

Solid partners

RMUS, which stands for Rocky Mountain Unmanned Systems, was formed in 2014. The company is a leader in fleet management, training, sales and more, so it’s not surprising it wanted to find high caliber partners to help roll out the DJI training cross Canada.

Hands-on, qualified instruction for professionals…

And it did. Many of its partners are in the “Who’s Who” of the drone world in Canada. They include:

AlteX Academy, Toronto East

“Manufacturer equipment training is an essential step to ensuring operational safety. AlteX Academy is excited to be one of the first to offer DJI Enterprise Certification in partnership with RMUS and DJI’s UTC program,” says Yifei Zhao, Operations Director at AlteX and someone exceedingly knowledgeable about all aspects of drone operations. (We’ve worked with Yifei in the past; super smart, highly organized, and always on top of the latest in tech and regulatory developments.

Unless we’re mistaken, we believe that might be Yifei on the right…

Koptr Image, Montreal

CEO Jean-Guy Ouellet is also enthusiastic about launching this program:

KoptR Image, the first RPAS/UAV/Drone training center in Canada, is proud to team up with DJI and RMUS to become the Montreal-RMUS UTC-DJI Academy. With more than 10 years of experience in drones, teaching and operations, KoptR Image is excited to join the DJI Academy training centers across the globe, allowing us to continue to serve our customers and give them the best service in the industry.

Element 3 Robotics, Toronto West

Another highly reputable company that specializes in public safety training, Element 3 Robotics will bring its own experts to help administer the DJI program. Says CEO Andy Olesen: “Element 3 Robotics Inc. is proud to have been selected to support the DJI UTC program in Canada. DJI is a recognized leader in the drone industry. Their support and commitment to providing a training program will serve to add to that recognition.”

In-Flight Data (Western Canada)

Another Canadian leader, the In•Flight Data team has been a pioneer in the field – even holding some Guinness World Records for its flights. For CEO Chris Healy, this is a logical step as the company expands its offerings:

We are very excited to bring this professional-grade, enterprise drone training to clients exclusively to DJI pilots in Western Canada, for working professionals such as oil and gas inspectors, hydro dam engineers and public safety responders.

Drone Academy Canada, Vancouver

And yet another highly experienced partner on the team. CEO Paul Baur says “Drone Academy Canada’s partnership based in Vancouver is enthusiastic to team up with DJI and RMUS to offer enterprise-level drone training in addition to its online courses, expert-level consulting expertise, and over 20 years’ experience in both manned and unmanned aviation. We look forward to serving individuals and organizations across Canada with our drone programs.

Want to find out more?

Of course you do, and you can. On Tuesday, June 22, there will be a live online event to unveil the program and offer many more details. You can tune it in on YouTube, right here:

We’ll be there!

