Watch: FPV drone tour of Austin FC stadium with Matthew McConaughey

Austin FC, the newest member of the Major League Soccer, inaugurated its brand-new home, the Q2 Stadium, this month. And the club’s co-owner and minister of culture, Matthew McConaughey, could hardly contain his enthusiasm while walking fans through an FPV drone tour of the state-of-the-art $260 million facility.

The Q2’s roof features massive bullnose-shaped canopies, which not only give the stadium an iconic look but also protect fans from the brutal Texas heat. This design structure will also help to reflect the sound from the stands back onto the pitch – a feature which Austin FC’s passionate supporters will surely appreciate.

Further, an open-air design has been facilitated in each of the four corners to allow the natural breeze to flow and keep the heat at bay.

The stadium grass deserves a special mention because the Q2 is the first professional soccer stadium in the United States to feature this type of grass: Platinum TE Paspalum. With its shiny, exceptionally dark green color, the Platinum TE grass has proven to be one of the most durable and shade-tolerant turfgrass. This grass will be used during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as well.

Also see: Maximize your DJI FPV drone’s battery life with these handy tips

The Q2 is located at a former industrial site. And the 20,500-seat stadium will double up as a multipurpose venue for community events and concerts when not hosting sports matches.

For Oscar-winning actor McConaughey, a Texas native, the primary goal is to empower the supporters to take the Austin FC brand forward. He says:

You can plant the seed but it’s built by the supporters. We want to give the supporters of Austin FC a certain ownership, honor, privilege, influence, and power because it’s them who are going to be the lifeline of our culture, both on and off the field.

FPV drone tour of the Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC

Austin FC’s home debut match at Q2 Stadium on June 19 ended in a draw.

Suggested: This Jaguar Land Rover showroom FPV drone tour is next-level

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos