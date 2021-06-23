A couple of pieces of eye candy here: one phenomenal still image, plus a great little FPV zip that’s getting some buzz on Reddit.

You know that saying: “Move along, nothing to see here.” Well, it doesn’t apply to this post. We’ve got a couple of little gems that are really worth your time. Especially since it won’t take much of that time at all to check them both out.

Let’s dive in.

Baby shark

Okay, it might not be a baby. We couldn’t check – but we also couldn’t resist using the line. But the real thing here is the photo, taken by Instagram creator and nature photographer sujugasim. The image we’re about to see was taken in the Maldives, and DJI picked it up to share on its own IG feed this week.

Have a look and you’ll see why:

While looking at this image again now, we had a very brief moment of wondering if it might possibly have been taken underwater looking up. You can see how it might appear that way, as the sandy bottom also looks like it could be surface waves. But if you zoom in a bit, you can clearly see the shark’s dorsal fin on the top. So unless it’s swimming upside-down… this is a drone shot.

FPV spin

In the subreddit r/Incredibly there’s a short post that really is incredible. And here it is:

Because this isn’t a drone subreddit, some readers didn’t immediately recognize this as FPV footage. In fact, some suggested it might have been shot by a wingsuit pilot. But no, this is definitely first-person-view drone footage. Further reading of the comments brought some new information that does indeed change things. User abhishek-kanji noted: “I don’t know why you’ve flipped the video. Here’s the link to the original video by Ellis van Jason…Credit the real creator.”

Well said. And, as you know, we do like to credit the creator. abhishek-kanji is correct, the person who made this wonder is Ellis van Jason, and here’s the full video, which explores the power of music behind these videos and offers some tips from the creator:

Phenomenal shooting and editing, Ellis. Keep on making vids!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos