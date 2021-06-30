DJI has released an updated version of its FLY app. And, as usual, there are some goodies in there that make it worth updating.

It’s time for a fresh download, and that time is now. This is especially true if you’ve got your eyes on the new MINI SE, which appears to be a repackaged Mavic Mini with some slight cosmetic changes at a bargain-basement price. In fact, DroneDJ‘s Ishveena Singh wrote about the MINI SE’s availability in Malaysia and its anticipated global release earlier today.

And the MINI SE? That’s one of the big reasons for the upgrade.

Version 1.4.8

DJI has been busy. Just one week ago, it released version 1.4.4, which dealt with a few quirks and optimized overall app quality. And now there’s a new version. And the biggest reason why? This:

The DJI MINI SE – coming soon to a Big Box near you

Yes, it’s because of the MINI SE – which appears to be on the verge of an almost global release. We say “almost” because apparently it will not be sold in the US. We asked DJI what the scoop is, and just heard back. Here’s the company’s statement:

The DJI Mini SE is a specialized product tailored for entry-level drone pilots in markets where consumer drone use is emerging. It uses the internal components of the Mavic Mini in the shell of the Mini 2, which generates slightly higher wind resistance but provides much of the performance of the original Mavic Mini at a very attractive price. There are currently no plans to sell this product in the US or Europe (apart from Russia). DJI Mini 2 remains our flagship entry-level drone, with its superior 4K/30fps resolution and up to 10km image transmission (subject to local rules and regulations).

The specs are identical to those of the original Mavic Mini. We’ve contacted DJI to see if we can learn a little more about the release plans, and why it appears this model won’t be available in the US. In fact, @OsitaLV just Tweeted that it’s become available online, but only in certain locations:

Mini SE has come online, but only in some country/region in southeast Asia, South America and Pacific. — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) June 30, 2021

Other improvements?

Yes, the update is about more than just the MINI SE. Here’s what the App Store displays as other improvements:

Looks like it’s time to update.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos