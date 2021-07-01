Drone light shows are a lot more environmentally friendly than fireworks. In an ideal world, we would see drone shows replace fireworks completely. For now, though, there are quite a few cities, big and small, that are planning to light up their skies with drones and fireworks alike this Fourth of July. Here are six where you can catch a drone light show on Sunday…

Cincinnati, Ohio

The Red, White, and Blue Ash firework show by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics will include 200 colorful drones performing a choreographed dance to music over Summit Park. Although there won’t be a concert or food vendors at the event, unlike previous years, attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic to bring to Summit Park to watch the show. More details here.

Rochester, New York

The City of Rochester is bringing a drone light show featuring 200 birds to High Falls this Fourth of July. Pont de Rennes, High Falls area, and High Falls Terrace Park are going to be the best viewing areas for this 15-minute show. Firefly, a Detroit-based drone company, will produce the show. More details here.

North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Haltom City, and Watauga, Texas

This year’s Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Celebration in North Texas is going hi-tech by using 100 drones to enhance the fireworks display. The drones will be calibrated to form light shapes in coordination with the pyrotechnics, such as the Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty, and other patriotic designs. More details here.

Tusayan, Arizona

The northern Arizona town of Tusayan will kick off its July 4 event with an annual parade at 3:30 p.m. This will be followed by live music courtesy of America’s Got Talent winner and soul singer Michael Grimm and local bands. After sunset, the drone show will begin. More details here.

Bryan, Texas

The Texas A&M University System will host its second annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the RELLIS campus on Sunday. As Chancellor John Sharp notes, “I am proud to say that the event was such a success that we have decided to not only host the event again this year, but to make it bigger and better by adding drones.” More details here.

Bonus: Macy’s fireworks show in New York City

Interestingly, the 45th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will also feature a drone light show for the first time. The show has been organized to honor the athletes of Team USA as they prepare to leave for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, since the drone light show is supposed to accompany music band Jonas Brothers’ pre-taped performance, it was already conducted and shot on June 29. You can catch it during the NBC special that will air on July 4.

Did we miss out on an event that is organizing a drone light show this July 4? Let us know in the comments and we will add it to the list.

Super bonus: St. Petersburg, Florida (July 6)

If you’re in Florida, you can catch a drone light show on July 6 when the City of St. Petersburg hosts a celebration in honor of the St. Pete Pier’s first anniversary. Expect 300 drones to get into formations stretching over 500 ft across the sky, creating a massive and breathtaking display that celebrates the City of St. Petersburg. More details here

Photo: Verge Aero

