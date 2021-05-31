Dollywood, one of the best theme parks in the world, is adding the hottest new entertainment option of the season to its summer roster: drone light shows.

If you visit the amusement park nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee between June 25 and July 31, you will be able to witness 400 drones match their beats to fireworks, and bring a spectacular Dollywood-centric story to life.

For this, the entertainment venue is partnering with Intel, whose drone light shows have bedazzled some of the world’s largest stages, including the Olympics, Coachella, and the Super Bowl.

The multi-sensory performance will be a part of Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights celebration. The drone light show will be integrated into a choreographed firework show, creating a visual and audial event of epic proportions. The whole production is said to have cost a half million dollars!

Pointing out that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is already known for its admittedly cool, synchronous fireflies, Dollywood says it hopes a synchronized performance by drones will take the visitor experience to the next level. A statement by the family theme park reads:

As part of the Sweet Summer Nights experience, a DJ and energetic dancers bring fun to the streets of Wildwood Grove during a 30-minute dance party that ensures every member of the family is on their feet. As the party nears its finale, the celebration takes to the sky as the drones launch into the air for an unforgettable end to the evening.

It’s worth noting that following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated adults and guests under 12 can visit Dollywood without wearing a mask or physically distancing (both indoors or outdoors). Also, because of the late start to the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dollywood extended the 2020 Season Pass validity from January 2, 2021 to June 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton, the namesake and founder of the park, assures that the good folks at Dollywood are taking all safety measures to ensure the well-being of guests. She says:

Our people are doing a great job to care for our guests, and I’m just glad that everyone is seeing what the good folks at Dollywood have been doing to make it one of the best family destinations in the entire country. What we have is special. It’s a place where folks can come to enjoy those precious moments they will cherish forever. This season looks bright, and I just know families are going to love making a lot of great memories this year.

