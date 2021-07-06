Popping ‘The Question’ is one of those big moments in life. What will your planned partner say? Hopefully, yes, obviously. But how can you document the moment? This guy chose a drone.

We’ve actually seen this done before, and colleague Bruce Crumley wrote about one such event just a couple of days ago. The concept? The person about to propose puts up a drone in an automated pattern – usually an orbit or a loop, something that will keep the subjects at the center of the action. Then they generally put down the controller, pull out a ring, and pop the question.

Let’s check it out.

This one comes to us from the subreddit r/DJI and involves an Air 2S. The pilot (and hopeful husband) goes by HigherPerspectiveAI and posted the same clip to r/drones. The title of the post? “My favorite drone video so far! Getting engaged to the love of my life.”

So we kind of knew what we were going to see. What we didn’t know was how things would turn out.

Love on the rocks

HigherPerspectiveAI chose a rocky outcropping near the water (either an ocean or a very big lake) and got everything in position. Even the dog was there for the shot. And then he popped up the drone, set down the controller, and got down on his knee. The orbit timing was perfect, and here’s how things unfolded:

Happy ending

As you can see, she said “yes.” As you could also see, if you were looking really carefully, the Air 2S controller was resting on the rock while the drone dutifully recorded the event. The Reddit crowd is showing lots of love on this one and some entertaining exchanges that pilots will undoubtedly relate to:

One commenter sounded like he’s been inspired to take the same approach. Check out this from AbsynthMinded44:

Such a great idea! I’m about to ask my girlfriend the big question soon and don’t want a photographer or anything like that – just want the two of us to share the moment. This gives me the idea to use my Spark to do the same thing!

A slight hiccup

As you can likely imagine, HighPerspectiveAI was pretty nervous about the whole undertaking, but there was also a technical issue:

DroneDJ’s Take

If you own a drone and are thinking of popping the question, this looks like a pretty cool way to document the big moment. And while we, of course, hope that everyone who does this gets a “yes” and a memorable video, it’s worth remembering that it’s easy to delete files if things don’t turn out as planned.

Congrats to the happy couple, and nice work from the Air 2S.

