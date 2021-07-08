DJI Pocket 2 gets a new, summer-friendly, droolworthy paint job

It’s not white. It’s Sunset White. Think hues of pink and purple fusing with crystal white as an ode to the gorgeous summer sunsets. Imagine the powerful 4K camera device fitting snugly into your summer shorts or beach bag. You’ll have to agree, DJI’s latest offering, the Pocket 2 Sunset White Exclusive Combo, is the perfect sidekick to handle this summer’s heat.

You may recall, the Pocket 2 launched last fall as the second iteration of the popular Osmo Pocket. Compared to the first generation, it boasts a larger sensor, improved wireless audio, and a host of intelligent video capture modes. And even with the new power-hungry components, the pocket-sized camera comes with an impressive battery life of 140 minutes.

Now, DJI has worked on a ton of software improvements since the release of Pocket 2 in October 2020. The autofocus feature has been enhanced, there is a new HDR Video capability, and the camera tracks subjects better. All in all, the 117 g mini camera with a 3-axis gimbal, 4K sensor, and wide-angle lens captures fantastic image quality in both photo and video modes.

And let’s not forget the microphone setup. The DJI Matrix Stereo system consists of four microphones that are strategically placed on each face of the device. Further, the handheld Pocket 2 has directional audio built in. So, the device automatically switches to the microphone that will make you sound the best.

The nifty ol’ Pocket 2 is quite perfect actually. If you want smoother footage than your smartphones, if you’re looking to vlog, or even if you want to create professional-level content, the pre-programmed modes – including Pro Mode, ActiveTrack 3.0, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Panorama, and live-streaming – have got you covered.

What’s new in DJI Pocket 2 Sunset White Exclusive Combo

Apart from the stunning new color, there are some differences between the original Pocket 2 standalone version and the latest combo. The most notable being, the Pocket 2 Sunset White combo includes a lightweight combination of accessories that vloggers will love. These include the extremely popular Do-It-All Handle and a newly designed DJI Pocket 2 Sling Strap for expanded application scenarios.

Price and availability

The Sunset White Pocket 2 is not available as a standalone device. You will have to get the combo, which includes a Pocket 2, Mini Control Stick, Cover, Do-It-All Handle, Smartphone Adapters, Power Cable, Wrist Strap, and a Sling Strap for accessibility. This combo is available for $479. You can buy the mini camera through DJI’s website or authorized retail partners.

