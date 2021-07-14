Southern California city receives first drone delivery at ‘connected’ residential community

A resort-style residential community in Ontario, California, has begun testing package deliveries via drones. At the first delivery from the skies today, a drone delivered ribbon-cutting scissors and microbrew beverages to the Ontario mayor, thus commemorating the opening of a marketplace at the New Haven master-planned development. Drone technology companies Airspace Link and DroneUp made the project possible.

The New Haven community has got the right digital infrastructure to enable safe and scalable drone delivery operations for a variety of products. Experts believe that the Ontario property would serve as a testbed for future connected, smart communities. Future drone delivery services in New Haven could include water meter readings, safety reports, and on-demand pharmaceutical delivery.

As Ontario Mayor Paul S. Leon explains:

The New Haven masterplan debuted in 2015 as a ‘gigabit community,’ with lightning-fast downloads far surpassing other cities in the country. It’s all about community, connectivity, and convenience. And these new tools – enhancing and simplifying life at New Haven – boost sustainability and businesses while propelling Ontario among the nation’s top, smart-technology cities.

Future of drone delivery in a post-COVID-19 world

With an increasing number of remote workers migrating out of downtown urban environments and into more rural and suburban milieus, the need for connectivity and convenience is greater than ever. Airspace Link’s Vice President of Business Development Lisa Peterson echoes this thought when she says:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a major shift in population densities around the globe. The City of Ontario is working to maintain and drive their population with continued growth. The New Haven community will be just one piece of the puzzle in their efforts to create and design a new infrastructure, resulting in connected, convenient communities.

Meanwhile, Tripp Shannon, CRO of DroneUp, is quick to point out that drones are the future of developing smart cities. Shannon says:

Engaging drones can advance connecting people to services with speed and convenience, eliminating traffic while also offering sustainable and greener options for receiving goods and services. Ontario is forward-thinking. We are pleased to support their testing initiative to streamline city operations so that city planners can improve their understanding of how communities work together using technology.

