On TikTok? Follow these amazing drone accounts [video]

We thought it might be fun to pop into the platform and check out some of the TikTok drone accounts. And, well, we’re impressed.

There are a ton of talented First-Person-View drone pilots out there – as well as pilots of more traditional drones. We regularly feature videos we find on YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and other channels. And then we realized: We haven’t been checking TikTok for drone accounts. So we decided to do just that.

And we’re very glad we did.

TikTok drone accounts impress

When we did a simple search for “drone,” TikTok pumped a few of the highest-profile accounts our way, starting with droneporn, which has 1.8 million followers. After checking out a few posts, it’s easy to see why. The FPV piloting is first-rate.

Check out “Natural Gatorade,” which features some very impressive dives through trees until the pilot is effortlessly gliding over the surface of water the color of Gatorade:

“Finally a real TikTok fairy,” wrote one commenter.

We also really liked this post, by the same pilot:

Wait, there’s more!

Of course there is. droneporn is but one of several accounts with high followers and impressive numbers of plays and likes. droneracingleague – yes, the official DRL – also has a very popular account. It features both DRL action and mini-vids highlighting some of the pilots.

This next video is kind of a primer on what FPV racing is all about. Most of you will already be familiar with what’s discussed, but it’s a cool overview for the first-timer:

Up high Down Under

The account dronesharkapp_22 appears to be based in Australia, and features some amazing videos taken at various locations just off the Australian coast. Some of these posts are simply spectacular – even though they are likely not taken using First-Person-View. No matter: The content is fantastic.

This one, for example, features what appear to be dolphins feeding on smaller fish. Those fish cluster together for protection when threatened, but the dolphin just plows on through, getting a presumably filling meal and leaving a trail in its wake:

And while we’re here, one more from the same account. This one shows whales breaching:

@dronesharkapp_22 lots of booms hitting the water a couple of day back. #whales from the south 🤟 ♬ Boom – P.O.D.

DroneDJ’s Take

As we mentioned at the outset, there are a ton of excellent drone pilots out there – whether they’re flying FPV or more standard drones. We’re going to keep an eye out on TikTok in future, and pop some of these up on a regular basis.

If there’s a TikTok drone account you think we should see, please let us know in the comments and we’ll check it out.

