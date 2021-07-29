New pictures of ZeroZero Robotics V-Coptr Falcon emerge

A new image of the sharply designed ZeroZero Robotics V-Coptr Falcon has shown up online. This is a drone many consumers have been waiting to see, with its unusual configuration.

We wrote about this product just the other day. The basics of that story? After a long delay, there are signals the product is finally about to drop. And with its 50-minute flight time and truly wild design, a lot of people are just itching to try out this drone.

And that includes us.

A long time coming

The unique design features two motors in a “V” configuration. Each motor is capable of tilting, both through pilot inputs, and also, presumably, with ongoing micro-adjustments being sent from the flight controller. And that makes it a rare bird in a universe vastly dominated by the standard quadcopter design.

Here’s the original product announcement, made way back in December 2019:

Pre-orders

I recall the company was offering pre-orders at the time, because I was sorely tempted to line up. Very happy I didn’t because it would have been a pretty long wait. On the other hand, I believe the company was asking only for $100 deposit… so there will be plenty of people who did line up and will be rewarded with finally getting their product in advance of others.

The company offered an update in January 2020, with a launch event – even though the ZeroZero Robotics V-Coptr Falcon wasn’t yet ready for retail sale:

So we thought it was getting close to Prime Time.

Now, finally, it is

A tweet today from the well-connected @Kanjhaji reveals the product in its factory-fresh glory. And yes, we like the look of the ZeroZero Robotics V-Coptr Falcon, all tidily folded up:

DroneDJ’s Take

Seriously, we really like the look of this machine. It’s a very innovative design, and if its claimed 50-minute flight time is the real deal, that’s pretty amazing. The downside? Well, this was first announced in 2019, so we wonder if the final product will take advantage of the latest and greatest in imaging sensors and produces stills and video on par with, say the Air 2S, which is likely the closest drone in terms or price. (We seem to recall this drone was at $899 on its site at one point, but we don’t have an official retail price yet. If that’s not the final price, we think it will be very close.)

We contacted ZeroZero Robotics the other day to ask about an official release date and general availability. We have not yet heard back.

