V-Coptr Falcon drone appears to (finally) be ready to ship!

It’s been a long time coming. But it appears the ZeroZero Robotics V-Copter Falcon drone – which offers a highly unusual design and impressive flight time – is ready to ship to customers.

When China’s ZeroZero Robotics first announced its V-Coptr Falcon drone, it raised a lot of eyebrows – and a lot of pre-orders. The design was unlike any other drone in the consumer or commercial space, and it promised an unreal 50-minute flight time. For a multi-rotor, that’s incredible.

And now, finally, it seems the product is getting ready to ship.

V-Coptr Falcon

If you haven’t seen the design before – and even if you did, but could use a refresher – here’s the video ZeroZero Robotics posted when it first announced the product. It’s an eye-catcher:

Of course, we wrote about it at the time. But that was back in December of 2019 – so this has been a long time coming.

Delays

The company followed up, less than a month after that video was posted, with an official launch event where you can actually see the drone flying. It’s worth scrubbing through:

Is the V-Coptr Falcon ready to ship?

Well, based on a Tweet by @Kanzhaji, it’s appears to be good to go:

Wild design

We think this is a super-cool design, and hope it lives up to its claimed specifications – because they’re impressive. This is from the ZeroZero Robotics site.

That’s all pretty cool…

Price?

There’s no price on the ZeroZero Robotics web site. But when the product was first announced, it was going to retail for $699 – and you could secure your spot in line for a $100 deposit. Our recollection is that the price got bumped at one point.

That’s the package; we’re pretty sure that’s a case t the top-left.

Regardless, if this drone performs as advertised, it’s going to get a lot of attention. We look forward to hearing more from ZeroZero Robotics, and seeing one of these first-hand.

Wait, there’s more!

Meanwhile, in April of this year, ZeroZero Robotics announced a mini variation on this theme. @Kanzhaji was on top of that, as well:

This smaller version is apparently called Birdie – and includes lasers for, we assume, some sort of laser-tag with drones. No word on price or availability yet.

