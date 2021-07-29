Reuben Wu drone art NFT on the auction block

I’m a big fan of digital artist Reuben Wu. Now, an NFT of one of his pieces of art – which uses a drone coupled with desolate landscapes and an amazing soundscape for an ethereal effect – is being sold at auction as a Non-Fungible Token, or NFT.

The work of art in question is called “Communion.” And there’s no question that it is a work of art. When I first saw it appear on Twitter some time ago, I was stunned. In fact, I was so impressed I reached out to Reuben with some questions, and wrote this story.

And now, the NFT of “Communion” is up for sale.

Reuben Wu drone art is amazing

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder and perhaps not everyone will dig what Reuben does, I love his work. And so do others, based on his Instagram account. His piece “Electric Storm” has had huge traction, and was recently also sold as an NFT. It’s very much worth reading his description.

Communion: Another piece of Reuben Wu drone art

When “Communion” dropped, so did my jaw. The location (which Reuben did not wish to disclose), was perfect. You can tell he really scouts his spots with a vision of exactly what he wants to capture. You don’t see drones in the shots, but you do see light trails created by them. He uses custom LEDs to achieve the look he’s after, and has been doing this kind of work since 2015. As he explains it:

The light trails are flights made by the drone under long exposure

Here’s a look at that block of LEDs – it’s substantial.

Behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/rgFbCifNZb — Reuben Wu (@Reuben_Wu) May 2, 2021

Yesterday, Reuben tweeted that “Communion” was being sold on the SuperRare website, where you can “Buy and Sell NFTs from the world’s top artists.”

Reuben Wu drone art NFT auction

It’s not surprising that a piece of digital art should sell for digital currency. And so SuperRare is taking bids with ETH (Ξ). Reuben announced the auction on Twitter:

So pleased to have this auction go live last night. 12 hours and counting! https://t.co/smnHZCgf3k — Reuben Wu (@Reuben_Wu) July 29, 2021

Strong bid off the top

It didn’t take long for a potential purchase to show some interest.

🤯 Boom! Just finished tonight's epic photo session to discover that my auction on @SuperRare for "Communion" has just been kicked off by none other than @rudyadler T-Minus 21 hours! 🚀https://t.co/2jVrdnyFIK — Reuben Wu (@Reuben_Wu) July 29, 2021

The person he’s referring to, @rudyadler, is the cofounder of the popular Wealth Simple – which produces a number of popular financial trading apps/products. It’s not surprising he’d be interested in this Reuben Wu drone art NFT auction – and he certainly has the (digital) cash. As of the time this story was published, the bid from Rudy Adler was still on top, at 15 Ξ, which at the moment translates to $34,871.

If you’d like to follow the auction – or bid – you can do so here.

