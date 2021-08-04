Wingtra launches WingtraOne GEN II drone for large-scale city mapping missions

Switzerland-based VTOL drone manufacturer Wingtra has launched its next-generation flagship drone. The WingtraOne GEN II commercial mapping drone comes with an upgraded camera that is mounted at an oblique angle combined with a wide field-of-view lens to capture large swathes without requiring multiple passes.

Explaining that the aim was to make the PPK-integrated WingtraOne drone even more versatile, Maximilian Boosfeld, cofounder and CEO of Wingtra, says:

Next to our flagship 42MP Sony RX1, we’re including new, high-end mapping payloads. I’m especially excited to announce our oblique solution, which offers outstanding 3D mapping results. It’s the perfect choice for capturing infrastructure — from a single industrial plant to full-scale cities.

To that end, Wingtra has partnered with geospatial industry leaders Esri and Bentley Systems to enable image processing in the cloud. The company even mapped the city of Zurich before the launch of WingtraOne GEN II to showcase the impressive 3D models that can be produced using Bentley ContextCapture and Esri’s Site Scan for ArcGIS. Take a look:

Hardware and software revamp for WingtraOne GEN II drone

Wingtra says it took them six years, more than 100,000 flights, and a deep dive into all incoming customer reports to get their flagship drone to a level where they can “guarantee uninterrupted operations.”

WingtraOne GEN II features PPK integrated on every drone, including multispectral Altum and RedEdge payloads, as well as advanced fail-safe and self-diagnosis algorithms and services for dependable operations.

Further, the engineering team has completely redesigned the electronics. This includes upgrading the onboard computer to a more powerful version, developing a new navigation and heading unit in-house, and optimizing PCB designs to reduce the number of cables.

That’s not all. The GEN II also runs through health-monitoring algorithms for motors, servos, batteries, camera, PPK, and onboard sensors. These “drone health self-checks” minimize flight risks.

Julian Surber, product manager at Wingtra, says:

With GEN II, we’re marking a key point in commercial drone evolution by providing you with a reliable workhorse that you can count on over every flight.

Boost for precision agriculture

In addition to creating large-scale digital twins, Wingtra hopes to give precision agriculture applications a boost with GEN II.

Now, the company’s top-of-the-line multispectral payloads – Micasense Altum and RedEdge – will be paired with high-accuracy PPK. More specifically, PPK will improve the quality of multispectral insights for use cases such as irrigation management and prescription maps for pesticides. Boosfeld quips:

When you’re aiming for the highest detail orthophotos, point clouds, NDVI maps, and digital surface models across the majority of your applications, you only need one drone. And that drone is WingtraOne Gen II.

WingtraOne GEN II is available for purchase from Wingtra distributors globally. Learn more here.

