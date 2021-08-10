You can now buy DJI Mini SE sub-$300 drone in US

DJI Mini SE – a sub-250-gram, sub-$300 beginner’s drone – is now available for purchase in the United States. The entry-level drone has hit the US market with a price tag of $299.99. Here’s where you can get your hands on the cheapest drone from DJI…

First things first, at the time of publishing this post, the Mini SE was yet to be listed on the official DJI online store for the US. Moreover, the original Mavic Mini has also been taken off the store. The new Mini SE page, meanwhile, is live and you can check out the drone’s full features there.

In a nutshell, though, the Mini SE is a less expensive version of the original Mini, which was first released in 2019. That said, this “Special Edition” drone uses the shell of the more advanced Mini 2 and comes with the Mini 2’s intelligent flight battery.

Where to buy DJI Mini SE in the US

For now, you can head over to BestBuy to buy the budget drone that comes with a maximum flight time of 30 minutes and a 4 km high-def transmission range. Its three-axis mechanically stabilized camera can capture 12 MP stills and 2.7K HD resolution videos.

DJI Mini SE starts retailing at BestBuy

DJI Mini SE US launch suspense ends

The US was believed to be one of the first geographies where the Mini SE was expected to launch because the drone showed up on a Walmart listing in early June. However, it wasn’t until the end of the month that the drone was spotted in the wild – and that too in Southeast Asian markets.

At the time, DJI told DroneDJ that it wasn’t planning to bring the drone to North America or Europe:

The DJI Mini SE is a specialized product tailored for entry-level drone pilots in markets where consumer drone use is emerging. There are currently no plans to sell this product in the US or Europe (apart from Russia). DJI Mini 2 remains our flagship entry-level drone, with its superior 4K/30fps resolution and up to 10km image transmission (subject to local rules and regulations).

However, only a few days later, the drone hit the database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – which is typically an indication that a product is ready to be released commercially.

After that, the US launch of DJI Mini SE became only a matter of time. With sub-250-gram drones becoming more and more popular, it makes sense for DJI to flood this category at all price points and keep the competition away.

