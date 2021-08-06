A month after apologizing for the shipping delay of the Zino Mini Pro, Hubsan is trying to keep things interesting for customers through a flurry of marketing videos. In the meantime, the estimated delivery time of the 249-gram drone has been updated to “early August” on the company website.

The Zino Mini Pro is the first sub-250-gram drone to feature three-direction obstacle avoidance. It comes with a 1/1.3-inch 48 MP CMOS camera that films in 4K at 30 fps. And this drone can fly for 40 minutes on a single charge, meaning it gives you an extra nine minutes of playtime compared to its closest competitor, the DJI Mini 2.

However, as impressive as these specs are on paper, the drone is yet to prove itself in the real world. And though it doesn’t help that Hubsan hasn’t shared any sample footage from the drone yet, the videos released this week do provide a better look at the hardware.

Unboxing the Hubsan Zino Mini Pro

To be honest, the first clip that Hubsan has put out barely qualifies to be called an unboxing video. We see the packaging – a clean white box with the product’s images on it. The box opens out to reveal a sleek sling bag.

Now, it should be noted that the carry bag comes only with the “portable” version of the Zino Mini Pro and not the “standard” version. These versions, by the way, were called the “starter” bundle and “extreme” bundle when Hubsan first started taking pre-orders in May 2021. So, there’s that.

The unboxing video, meanwhile, decides to skip directly to the gray-bodied drone with the Hubsan logo on it, barely sparing a second or two for the controller or the accessories. See for yourself:

Zino Mini Pro tutorial video series

You will get a chance to take a better look at the other components though because Hubsan has also released a tutorial video that shows users how to activate and pair the Zino Mino Pro:

And in yet another video, Hubsan gives a guide to proper propeller installation. The good thing here is that Hubsan has marked the props and the arms as A and B, corresponding to the motors – making it easier for first-time flyers to identify what goes where. Watch:

We suspect Hubsan still has some more tutorial videos and, hopefully, a detailed product feature video in store for us. So, check back and we’ll update you as we learn more!

