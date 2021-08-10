Insta360 App update: Faster exports, new interface – and more

Most people know Insta360 for its hardware. With excellent cameras like the ONE R, ONE X2 and the GO 2 (full review coming shortly on DroneDJ), the company has built a well-deserved reputation for its hardware. But Insta360 also has great software. And today, it’s lifting the wraps on its Insta360 App with significant upgrades, including faster exports and a new, cleaner interface.

We’ve always liked Insta360s products, going right back to the early days. A few years back, when we plugged the Nano into an older iPhone, we were amazed at the results. Well, the company has come a long way since then.

And so has its software.

We managed to get our hands on this app prior to today’s release. We also received some information from the company to help identify the new features contained in the app. There are plenty of features to point out, but one of the absolutely key advantages of the new app is speed. Video export rates are improved (for both iOS and Android) by up to 100 per cent.

And when it comes to loading videos and thumbnails in the App’s album, the loading speed is up to five times faster than before. You read that correctly; the company states the loading is up to 500 per cent faster.

These thumbs, including the two where I look pretty dorky, uploaded in just a couple of seconds…

Cleaner User Interface

If you’ve used an Insta360 product, you’ll already know that its App functions as a camera controller, allowing you to preview, adjust settings and options – and, of course, shoot videos, stills, time lapses, etc. The interface is clean. And – if you’re using a camera like the GO 2 or ONE R on your drone (and plenty do), you’ve got a great control panel right in front of you without having to fuss with the camera.

You’ve also now got new options here, as well. You can access the various camera features by swiping left and right along the bottom, or swipe up to see all available options at-a-glance:

Looking for a specific function You’ll find it in a flash…

Insta360 App update features expanded FlashCut templates

One of the big improvements with the new App is more options for its excellent FlashCut feature, which uses AI to automatically edit a video, with music, in a number of different styles. It’s a super handy bit of tech, and Insta360 has added seven new templates, providing even more options for instant edits that can quickly be previewed prior to export.

The Insta360 App upgrade allows you to quickly preview a template to see if you like the music and editing style – some also offer pre-formatted text messages – and then simply select the clips you want included. The App tells you how many clips are required for the edit. Seriously, it couldn’t be simpler.

Other editing optimizations…

Yes, there’s even more. We’re borrowing this bit directly from Insta360’s news release:

Precise trimming of clips is now much easier, with the ability to zoom in on the timeline with a long press. Then, just release the slider to go back to the full timeline. Navigation between albums and files is smoother, with an easy swipe taking users from an open video to its corresponding album, with an animation to highlight the video that was just played. Another much requested update is the ability to include multiple music tracks in the same clip, when editing in Stories. You asked, Insta360 answered!

Insta360 GIF (not my puppy)

Wait, there’s more!

First of all, we should tell you that the App supports the following Insta360 cameras: The Insta360 GO 2, Insta360 ONE X2, Insta360 ONE R and Insta360 ONE X. While we haven’t had a chance to try out the ONE X2, we can tell you the ONE R and the GO 2 are awesome cameras for drones. The GO 2 is so small and light (26.5 grams) you can put it on even very small CineWhoops without worrying about weight. And there’s even a BETAFPV Drone designed to work with the ONE R, allowing you to capture 360° footage while in flight – without seeing the drone.

But there are still a couple of other things worth noting about the Insta360 App upgrade.

Improved AquaVision

Into underwater shooting? The new App also offers an improved algorithm for underwater colour correction, which has been extended in this new app to work with the ONE X.

