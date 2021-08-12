B&H Photo shows DJI Mavic 2 Pro as discontinued

Looking to pick up the DJI Mavic 2 Pro? It’s getting harder to get. In fact, unless you want to purchase with the Smart Controller, it’s showing on the B&H website as “discontinued.”

We wrote, just the other day, that the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic Zoom were showing as out of stock on the DJI website. Both models were still available when we wrote that story, providing you were buying them bundled with the Smart Controller.

We just checked now, and only the Mavic 2 Pro is available with the Smart Controller. Neither drone can be purchased on its own.

Production coming to an end

We had heard this was coming. Back on June 1, leaker @OsitaLV posted that he’d heard from retailers that the end was nigh:

The end of mass production for Mavic 2 is near, according to some local resellers. — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) June 1, 2021

And now, we’re seeing that it’s unavailable.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro “discontinued”

We popped on over to B&H and – sure enough – it shows the basic Mavic 2 Pro as “discontinued.”

Bye bye, Mavic 2 Pro

Curiously

You can still buy the Mavic 2 Pro “naked” – meaning without a controller – at B&H. And, just as on the DJI Store, you can still purchase the Mavic 2 Pro with Smart Controller:

What does it mean?

Well, obviously, it means you can no longer purchase the Mavic 2 Pro unless you want the Smart Controller, because it’s clearly discontinued. But it also means that either sales of the Mavic 2 series had dropped to low levels, or that the company is gearing up its factory for the production of the Mavic 3 Pro.

We’ve seen no leaked pix yet of the Mavic 3 Pro in full prototype or testing form, so we don’t anticipate an immediate release. In fact, a source who had information that would indicate he’s a DJI insider, told us the other day that the Mavic 3 Pro would not be released until January of 2022.

DroneDJ‘s take

Regardless of when the Mavic 3 Pro is released, the Mavic 2 series had an incredible run. But there are now improved sensors, better obstacle avoidance, etc. Plenty of reasons for consumers to wait for its replacement… and plenty of reasons for DJI to get ready.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos