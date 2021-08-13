Autel Robotics reacts to CEO Randall Warnas’s resignation

Autel Robotics has finally released a statement in response to CEO Randall Warnas announcing his resignation with a LinkedIn update. Further, Maxwell Lee, general manager and owner of Autel Robotics, has also reacted to the news.

To recap, Randall announced on Thursday that he was leaving the drone company after only nine weeks on the job. He pointed to people around him having “unjust authority and no accountability” and noted that blatant nepotism and favoritism in the organization were undermining his ability to function in the role as needed. You can read Randall’s complete resignation note and our detailed coverage of the reaction in the drone industry here.

Autel releases statement on CEO Randall Warnas resignation

Without detailing any succession plans, this is the statement Autel put out:

We want to thank Randall Warnas for his tenure here at Autel Robotics. During his short stint with the company, he was able to do some incredible things and help assist Autel in the right direction. With Randall’s departure, we want to ensure the community that we are committed to continued development and forward-thinking regardless of what changes we face as a company. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to what comes next. We wish Randall the best in his future endeavors.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Lee decided to comment directly on Randall’s LinkedIn post, saying:

Hey Randall, sorry things did not turn out the way it was supposed to. What was initially a small road bump sent all of us flying off the pavement. Wish you had been a bit more flexible. Best of luck in your new ventures. You have great ability and drive.

Stepping down from a chief executive position is rarely easy, but it can be especially daunting if you’ve quickly come to be the face of the company too. Randall’s decision to walk away voluntarily to protest the “unjust” termination of an employee doesn’t sound like a flexibility issue to us, but we will let you be the judge.

