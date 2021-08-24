Ex-DJI engineer imports drone tech to make a swank hair dryer

It’s only fair to warn drone enthusiasts that this post isn’t about the craft as such. But if you admire DJI engineering, hate damp hair, and have a chunk of change you weren’t planning on using to buy a new drone, this brief blurb about a dryer may interest you.

DJI veteran uses drone insight and tech to produce a hair dryer deluxe

According to news reports, a former DJI vice president of research and development is using his drone experience to improve various consumer goods – including a tricked-out hair dryer. Those items say engineer Wang Mingyu has launched the Fresh & Clean Technology company to produce smarter, cleaner, and more efficient household items to rival high-end segment giants like Dyson and Panasonic. Presumably those will feature pricy, trendy, efficient gear that won’t sound like a swarm of mosquitos attacking.

Just how top-drawer is it? When it’s expected for introduction in Japan, the US and China next month Fresh & Clean Technology’s Zuvi Halo hair dryer will reportedly fetch around $500. Go on ­– lavish your locks.

In addition to integrating some tech innovation learned at DJI, Wang has positioned Fresh & Clean Technology to respond to a recent development in high-end consumer goods. That emerged during COVID-19 lockdowns, when more affluent households and certain older buyers expressed a desire for increasingly specialized and powerful appliances offset with streamlined functions. The message of that: People with bucks want stuff that works incredibly well for specified tasks, rather than more complex alternatives that can do more, but require a bookshelf of manuals to operate).

In the case of Zuvi Halo, that means blasting warm air heated by infrared panels that’s pumped out by rotor-like fans. That combination winds up being more effective for drying hair, while also consuming just 290 watts to de-dampen the average head. A unit using conventional heating coils, by contrast, uses 1,200 watts ­– and more time – for the same result.

And since there’s DJI drone experience involved, the unit will cut the cord typically anchoring hair dryers to the wall, and soar wherever users take it thanks to an internal battery. It also features motors and tech monitoring air control transposed from quadcopters.

Fresh & Clean Technology, which has no connection to DJI apart from Wang’s CV, has reportedly established an affiliate in Japan that’s planning to sell around 1,000 of the high-flying hair dryers per month upon launch.

The innovation presents readers with a real dilemma: dropping five yards for the DJI drone of hair dryers, or spend the cash on a DJI drone of drones.

