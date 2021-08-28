DJI Mavic (Pro) 3 leak reveals specs and appearance

We’ve been hearing rumors about the DJI Mavic 3 (or DJI Pro 3) for quite some time now, as expectations for it are huge. However, now we can get a better look at what the next generation DJI Mavic will look like thanks to specifications and even illustrations that were leaked on Saturday.

The leaks came from the Brazilian YouTube channel Dronemodelismo, which had access to supposedly exclusive information on the DJI Mavic 3. According to Dronemodelismo, all the information was obtained from a reliable source — however, since they can’t show real photos of the drone, the channel shared some illustrations based on the product. The specs listed:

New Mavic 3 first hand Main features

new collision avoidance system

side sensors removed

front and rear sensors shifted to corners and apparently wide angle

Hasselblad dual camera

top with 7x zoom

lower 5.7K 24mm f2.8

16mm adapter lens

Apple ProRes format support

1Tb internal memory

more than 40min flight time

5000 or 6000mah li-ion battery (not sure)

Battery mount from the back, Mini 2 style

gimbal now has integrated automatic lock (I don’t know if it continues with the acrylic protector)

Will use the same radio as the Air 2S

A new smart controller will be released too

The video reveals significant changes coming to the next DJI drone, which doesn’t come as a surprise since DJI Mavic 2 was released in 2018.

It’s worth noting that according to the source of the original leak, there will be at least two different versions of the DJI Mavic 3, but there’s no word on which version is in today’s leak.

Although the design is different, the size is similar to the DJI Mavic 2. There will be a new anti-collision system that is now based on sensors relocated in the corners with new wide-angle lenses. The main camera features a 24mm f/2.8 aperture lens, which is capable of shooting video in 5.7K resolution. Users can add an adapter to turn the lens into a 16mm lens if they wish.

There’s also a Hasselblad dual-lens camera for up to 7x zoom. Dronemodelismo says that the cameras will support the Apple ProRes codec, but the bitrate remains unknown. Internally, DJI Mavic 3 will have 1TB of storage by default, but the company might also offer another version with 2TB storage.

The gimbal is expected to feature a new automatic locking system that will lock it when you turn off the drone, rather than requiring manual adjustment as on current models.

As for the battery, the leaked specifications reveal a li-ion battery of about 6,000mAh. The channel heard from its source that the DJI Mavic 3’s battery should be able to provide more than 40 minutes of flight time. The YouTuber also claims that the radio system will be the same as the DJI Air 2S, but it will come with a new smart controller.

Another thing to keep in mind is that although this drone is being called the DJI Mavic 3, it’s likely that the final name will be something like “DJI Pro 3” as the company has been dropping the “Mavic” brand from its other drones. Dronemodel claims that the official launch could take place as early as October 2021, but the channel’s source also said that the company has already considered postponing it to January 2022.

We’ve heard that DJI has another product launch later this year so hopefully it arrives before the holidays.

