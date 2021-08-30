Hubsan’s global recruitment drive offers many benefits to customer service volunteers

Let’s be honest. Customer service and aftersales support are not Hubsan’s strongest suites. In fact, they are one of the biggest reasons why drone enthusiasts think twice before buying a Hubsan product. The good news is that the drone manufacturer realizes it has a problem. And it wants to solve that problem with a little help from its fans.

Hubsan has launched an innovative global recruitment drive, wherein the drone manufacturer is inviting pilots – and more specifically, Hubsan fans – to join its customer service program as volunteers.

The volunteer title does not sound too exciting, but there are a ton of benefits that those chosen would be able to avail. Here they are:

You get to take away up to two Hubsan drones for free; choose any from their full range

The drone you decide to keep will receive free maintenance for life

Access to direct support from the Hubsan R&D team

Priority free access to Hubsan’s latest drones for review

Two discount coupons for relatives and friends to buy new drones with free maintenance for life

Free supply of accessories and services required by customer service

Ability to beta test new drone functions

Post-COVID-19 invitation to participate in Hubsan’s annual bash with free food, lodging, and transportation

And the biggest bonus: If you pass the voluntary assessment period (the duration of which we aren’t aware of yet), you would be invited to join Hubsan as a full-time employee. Then, not only will you assist in the establishment of an overseas after-sales service center, but you would also be appointed as the person in charge of the said center.

Roles and responsibilities

Naturally, Hubsan doesn’t want anyone and everyone in this program. The company has chalked up a list of requirements that they believe a deserving multilingual candidate must possess, including:

A love for drones and Hubsan (Hubsan fans)

A drive to help Hubsan customers and provide feedback on product problems in a timely manner

Availability to participate in Hubsan remote technical training

Identifying the responsibility of “damaged” products by analyzing flight record data

Subclassing and summarizing consumer issues and submitting them to the headquarters for research and development for improvement and optimization

Think you fit the bill? Let’s see the geographies where Hubsan is hoping to hire.

Hubsan customer service volunteer program: open positions

The Hubsan customer service training program has been developed in the English language, which means, in addition to mastery in one other language, proficiency in English is a must – unless you’re applying in Japan. Here’s the list of open positions:

English: 2

Japanese: 2

Italy/English: 2

Spanish/English: 2

French/English: 2

German/English: 2

Russian/English: 2

Portuguese/English: 2

Interested? Write to service@hubsan.com

