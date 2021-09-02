Swoop Aero eyes safer BVLOS drone delivery with Iris Automation detect-and-avoid tech

Drone logistics company Swoop Aero and drone safety technology firm Iris Automation are joining forces to offer safety-focused beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone delivery solutions to clients across the globe.

The announcement comes in the wake of Swoop Aero’s recent unveiling of a new aircraft, Kite. According to the Australia-based company, Kite is the most advanced aircraft in its category to progress through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification program in the US. As part of its safety features, Kite supports the integration of Iris Automation’s Casia detect-and-avoid (DAA) technology which detects other aircraft and makes intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone.

It’s worth noting that Swoop Aero recently announced medical supply delivery operations with EBOS Healthcare in Australia and joined New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) airspace integration trial program. Both operations incorporate the Casia system to trigger automated maneuvers to avoid collisions, as well as to alert the pilot in command of the mission.

Eric Peck, CEO and cofounder of Swoop Aero, is convinced this partnership will drive the safe integration of autonomous delivery drones into even more critical areas:

A DAA solution is the last great challenge preventing complex operational approvals and certification in countries like Australia and the United States. This partnership showcases the innovation inherent in our platform, and our commitment to safety.

Jon Damush, CEO of Iris Automation, agrees. Stressing that Swoop Aero is a great example of how commercial drone services are evolving to meet an increasing number of critical use cases around the world, Damush says:

Demand for these use cases is highest in regions with stringent air safety standards, and avoiding mid-air collisions is the most important aspect of reducing air-risk. An innovator like Swoop Aero is doing the right things to safely introduce aerial services to deliver essential supplies to previously inaccessible areas and we are excited to partner with them on this mission.

