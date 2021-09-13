FAA hosts third annual National Drone Safety Awareness Week

Today marks the opening of the third National Drone Safety Awareness Week, an eminently laudable annual education and security program staged by private and public actors, notably the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

National Drone Safety Awareness Week gaining participants, influence, and importance

This year’s National Drone Safety Awareness Week runs from September 13-19. Its program will offer a dozen virtual events related to revolving daily topical themes. Those are not only intended to educate participants on the obvious objective of maximal safety in operating uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV), but will also offer tips on passing The Recreational UAS Safety Test, stories and anecdotes from accomplished freestyle pilots, and discuss ions on larger social concerns applicable to the activity like women in aviation.

The daily list of themes throughout the week is:

· Monday: Safe Flyers Take the Recreational UAS Safety Test

· Tuesday: Register and Mark Your Drone

· Wednesday: Become a Part of a Flying Community

· Thursday: New Rules – Remote Identification and Operations Over People

· Friday: Public Safety & Public Acceptance

· Saturday and Sunday: Share the Skies – Get Out and Fly

National Drone Safety Awareness Week is gaining increased attention and importance amid the rapidly evolving presence, capacities, and functions of UAV in the world’s skies – for pleasure, business, and emergency response. This year alone saw major changes in rules regulating the craft – including those pertaining flights at night and above people, and remote identification requirements. The year also generated a number of now notorious headlines produced by careless or reckless UAV use.

Increasing awareness about safety and regulation among pilots is a major objective of private and government actors, especially as traffic continues to expand. The FAA anticipates 1.5 million drones will be taking to US skies by 2025.

In addition to the FAA, the week of events is backed by a range of other partners, including the Unmanned Aircraft Safety Team. That open-ended partnership of industry and government entities works to enhance the safety of UAV operation.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos