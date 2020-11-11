National drone safety awareness week is November 16-22

Next week is National Drone Safety Awareness Week! It’s a week full of educational programming focusing on the safe operation of drones. The event is run by a public-private partnership called Know Before You Fly and will collaborate with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The drone safety awareness week will be focusing on six main topics: learn, improve, passion-to-profession, start a program, in the classroom, and having fun with drones.

Know Before You Fly (KBYF), the group behind the awareness week, consists of government agencies and more than 150 companies and organizations, including the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

Chad Budreau, executive director, Academy of Model Aeronautics, said:

National Drone Safety Awareness Week is a great opportunity for industry to partner with the FAA on the shared goal of ensuring the safety of our nation’s airspace. KBYF appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the FAA, for continued recreational and commercial drone use.

Each day there will be various events to cater to everyone, including webinars, interviews, industry leader spotlights, and more. The week will also include an at-home drone scavenger hunt, an interview with local legislators, and various educational activities geared toward kids.

Doug Johnson, vice president, technology policy, CTA, added:

CTA is excited to continue the national conversation around drone safety. Whether you are a recreational or commercial drone operator, everyone can participate in National Drone Safety Awareness Week. Drones are changing our lives for the better, from delivering essential supplies during COVID-19 to helping first responders during emergencies.

The KBYF campaign includes a website, educational videos, social media, and point-of-sale materials to ensure that drone operators have the information and guidance on what you need to know before you can fly a drone.

Brian Wynne, president and CEO, AUVSI, said:

AUVSI is proud to partner with the AMA, CTA, and FAA on National Drone Safety Awareness Week, and we appreciate the opportunity to contribute to increasing public awareness around how to safely operate a drone. UAS already play a vital role in commercial applications such as firefighting and prescription delivery, but they are also fun recreational gadgets and it is important that all drone operators observe FAA guidelines.

