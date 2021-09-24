How to prevent your GoPro 10 from overheating

Is your GoPro 10 overheating? You’re not alone. Over the past few days, overheating and automatic shutdown issues with the latest action camera from GoPro have cropped up on social media. So much so, the company is now stepping in to explain why this is happening and what you can do to prevent your GoPro from heating up.

GoPro says processing at high-performance modes requires a lot of power. As such, the company has put safeguards in place to protect consumers and their cameras from overheating when the device reaches a certain temperature. This is why the camera shuts down automatically.

Coming specifically to Hero 10 Black, the newly launched action cam is engineered to support what the company believes a majority of its users desire: to shoot shorter clips in environments with natural airflow.

Related: Here’s what’s new in GoPro Hero 10 Black

Explains GoPro:

GoPro’s research shows that 75% of videos shot on GoPros are less than a minute and 10 seconds. Hero 10 Black can record 5.3k at 60 fps for 20 minutes with zero airflow — approximately 16x the average length of a GoPro video. Further, Hero 10 Black can record 4k at 60fps for 25 minutes with zero airflow — more than 21x the length of an average GoPro video.

But continue shooting beyond these limits without sufficient airflow, and not only will your camera heat up but it would also shut down automatically to prevent overheating.

GoPro suggests what you can do to prevent this from happening:

For the filming scenario when long clips at highest resolutions in a static environment are required, we recommend taking the necessary steps to provide some airflow. This will improve the camera’s thermal performance and allow for longer video capture.

That’s it: just let the camera breathe.

While nobody wants their camera equipment to have recording limitations, GoPro’s response makes sense. Being able to pack in 5.3K video at 60fps for 20 minutes with zero airflow into such a small form factor is no small achievement. The new GoPro has also radically improved low-light shooting to deliver fine details, realistic textures, and contrast, along with getting a new water-shedding hydrophobic lens cover to repel water to eliminate lens flare.

That said, compared to its rivals, GoPro is still using a relatively small sensor. So, it would be interesting to see how the company tackles overheating issues if it decides to step up to a larger sensor in the future.

In the meantime, if you want more information about expected GoPro battery times and related testing conditions, you can click here.

Read more: DJI Mavic 3 full specs, manual, price leak ahead of launch

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos