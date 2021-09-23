DJI Mavic 3 Pro full specs, manual, price leak ahead of launch

Folks, the biggest leak of 2021 is here. Though we’ve yet to hear a peep about the new Mavic 3 Pro from DJI, the owner’s manual and complete specifications of what has to be the most-anticipated drone of the year have surfaced online.

DJI tipster Jasper Ellens has just shared what appears to be pages out of the owner’s manual of the new Mavic 3 drone. Here’s a rundown…

DJI Mavic 3 Pro would be equipped with an omnidirectional obstacle avoidance system, an infrared detection system, a fully stabilized 3-axis gimbal with a telephoto and wide-angle camera that would be able to capture 5.2K video and 20MP stills. Weighing 920 grams, the drone will have a maximum flight time of 46 minutes.

Mavic 3 camera and flight modes

Mavic 3 Pro’s primary camera is a Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) sensor, similar to that found in the DJI Zenmuse X5S professional gimbal camera designed for the Inspire 2 drone. The secondary camera features a ½-inch sensor and is expected to support 7x optical zoom lens, which would give the drone the capability of 28x hybrid zoom.

Further, Mavic 3 Pro will feature several obstacle avoidance and intelligent flight modes. It will support Hyperlapse, allowing users to warp time to create especially stunning footage. QuickShots enable the drone to navigate a complicated aerial route for a professional-quality shot. ActiveTrack technology will allow Mavic 3 Pro to automatically follow subjects while avoiding obstacles.





Mavic 3 Pro specs

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Smart Controller

The new DJI Smart Controller V2 will be released alongside Mavic 3 Pro. It will feature the latest version of DJI’s proprietary OcuSync video transmission technology, allowing the drone to transmit HD video in real-time up to a distance of 15km or almost 10 miles. The built-in 5.5-inch screen supports a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

The controller is equipped with a wide range of drone and gimbal controls, as well as customizable buttons. It has an expected 3-hour maximum battery life.

According to an earlier leaked poster, Mavic 3 Pro is expected to launch on November 15.

What is the price of DJI Mavic 3 Pro?

The basic version of the drone is tipped to cost $1,600. But there are three packages that would be made available:

DJI Mavic 3 Basic

DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo

DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo

Here’s what you can expect in each package:

USB-C charging with Mavic 3

Read more: Autel confirms Sept. 28 launch date for new drones: Nano and EVO Lite