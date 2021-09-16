Here’s what’s new in your favorite action cam: GoPro Hero 10 Black

Well, the wait is over. After weeks of leaks, GoPro has released Hero 10 Black: the highly anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of the iconic action camera. Dive in to find out what’s new, how much will it cost, and where you can grab one.

GoPro is calling the Hero 10 Black its most powerful action cam ever – and not without reason.

All-new processor for speed and performance

With the new GP2 engine powering the device, you are promised smooth, snappy performance, super-responsive touch controls, and double the frame rate for fluid footage. GoPro says this revolutionary “system on a chip” has been designed specifically for the demanding nature of the action cam.

Sharpshooter promises stellar images

GoPro 10 upgrades to an incredible sensor that delivers 23MP photos and 5.3K video resolution at 60fps. This is a welcome improvement over recent Hero cameras that supported 5K recording at 30fps. Doubling the frame rate means you get amazingly smooth footage. And you can always pause videos to grab stunning 19.6MP still photos. Plus, there’s a new and improved 8x slo-mo option at 2.7K.

That’s not all. GoPro says it has radically improved low-light shooting to deliver fine details, realistic textures, and contrast. There’s also a new water-shedding hydrophobic lens cover that repels water to eliminate lens flare.

HyperSmooth 4.0.

Offering better video stabilization than over, HyperSmooth 4.0 technology allows GoPro Hero 10 to offer better low-light performance and horizon leveling with a higher tilt limit, so your footage looks perfectly straight.

New front screen

GoPro’s latest action cam boasts a high-quality front LCD screen with a smoother frame rate and crisp details. Touch controls are snappy, too, so the shutter is more responsive. The webcam functions are also seamless, which makes vlogging and live streaming look amazing.

Branding that commemorates the 10-year milestone

As you may have noticed already, the Hero 10 Black comes with a special GoPro logo in cyan blue color. There’s one on the front and another on the side. Since the new action cam shares the same form factor as the Hero 9, which is now retailing at $350, this rebranding helps the Hero 10 to stand out. It should be noted though that Hero 10 Black is completely compatible with all Hero 9 Mods and accessories.

Other features

Rugged and waterproof: Completely waterproof, Hero 10 is versatile enough for any adventure. Its rugged build quality can take a beating, whether you’re ripping through mud, snow, or water – to depths of 33 feet. The durable and scratch-resistant lens cover adds even more protection and can be easily replaced if needed.

Presets, Power Tools, Max Lens Mod: Hero 10 Black comes ready-to-rock with Standard, Activity, and Cinematic preset modes. You can even create custom presets for quick access to your favorite settings. In the meantime, Power Tools like LiveBurst allow you to record 1.5 seconds before and after the shot. And even if you press the shutter too late, HindSight would capture up to 30 seconds of footage before you start recording. You can also leverage a wide field of view – an amazing 155 degrees – with the Max Lens Mod.

Battery life: The device comes with a 1720mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery – which is not an upgrade, but you still get tons of juice to shoot to your heart’s desire.

GoPro Hero 10 Black price and availability

Hero 10 Black goes on sale internationally today. You can pick one up from GoPro.com at an introductory discount price of $399.98 – a price tag that includes a one-year GoPro subscription for unlimited cloud storage and discounts on accessories. If you’re not a fan of the cloud subscription, you can buy the Hero 10 from Adorama at $499.99. The box includes the action cam, rechargeable battery, mounting buckle, thumbscrew, USB-C cable, and a GoPro case.

