Parrot wants pro pilots to test its new ANAFI Ai drone

If you’re a professional drone pilot who routinely uses flying robots in complex environments, you would want to check out this Early Access Program being offered by Parrot. The drone maker is handing out the new ANAFI Ai drone for a loan period of two months to test users who can help the company to evaluate the machine’s 4G standards.

ANAFI Ai 4G drone Early Access Program

The European drone manufacturer is looking for professionals from inspection, construction, infrastructure, energy utilities, public safety, surveying, agriculture, and defense sectors to:

Inspect buildings with strong 4G connectivity during built-up urban missions. Map long distance electric power lines in 48 MP at 1fps. Quickly generate 3D models of a building just by clicking on its land register in the new FreeFlight 7 App. Create precise flight plans in complex environments thanks to a unique obstacle avoidance system. Benefit from the embedded Secure Element to protect sensitive data. Develop flight missions with AirSDK and contribute to Parrot open-source piloting App.

In return, you’d be expected to stay in contact with the Parrot team throughout the loan period, sharing datasets, photogrammetry 3D models, flight logs, and usage feedback.

Readers may recall, the ANAFI Ai is the first commercial drone to use 4G LTE as the primary data link between the drone and the operator. The bird features a uniquely designed omnidirectional obstacle avoidance system, 48 MP imaging sensor, 4K 60fps videos, and up to 32 minutes of flight time in an airframe that weighs less than 2 pounds.

In the United States, Parrot is teaming exclusively with mobile network provider Verizon and its drone software subsidiary Skyward to help operators utilize 4G out of the box. However, despite the splash made by this first-of-its-kind connected drone, some industry experts have questioned whether a 4G connectivity premium would actually be worth its price. The results from this program would, no doubt, help to answer those questions as well.

Interested? You can apply for the ANAFI Ai 4G drone Early Access Program by filling in this form here.

Read more: Sony Airpeak S1 drone hits pre-order in Japan; US launch soon

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos