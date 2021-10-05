Skyward gives InFlight app a huge makeover; see what’s new

The Skyward team has completely refreshed the InFlight mobile app from the ground up. Skyward’s airspace management and flight planning app now features a brand-new design and comes with a color-coded “stoplight” system that warns drone pilots about serious, moderate, or low-level concerns.

Thanks to a redesigned bottom navigation bar, Skyward InFlight is now organized into three tabs — Home, Map, and Flight. Here’s what each tab does:

The Home tab sorts your operations in a calendar view and provides preflight information for an upcoming mission at a glance. You can also plan operation details, request LAANC access to controlled airspace, and create automated flights from this tab.

The Map tab is where you will find airspace and 3D ground intelligence to check airspace permissions, create new operations, and plan flight areas.

And then there is the Flight tab that offers a complete ground control station (GCS) for select drones, including automated flight modes and live flight tracking.

Skyward InFlight mobile app gets new preflight status bar

As mentioned before, the preflight status bar has been introduced to help pilots evaluate potential concerns before taking flight. There are four categories:

Airspace: Noting whether the operation is in an area with restricted, controlled, or other airspace that may cause concern.

LAANC: Determining if the area of operation touches any controlled airspace with LAANC enabled. If so, then this button will enable you to request LAANC airspace access and view your authorization.

Risk Assessment: A series of questions to gauge potential risks and mitigating factors, which can be started on the web and completed in Skyward InFlight to generate a final risk score.

Checklists: A staple of aviation safety that you can customize in the web app, assign to your missions, and complete in the field.

More features in the works

Jake Goldsberry, a product manager at Skyward who highlighted some of the new app features in a blog post, says users can look forward to even more new features soon, including compatibility with Parrot ANAFI Ai, the world’s first drone powered by Verizon 4G LTE connectivity.

Read more: Here’s what ANAFI Ai’s 4G LTE connectivity feature will cost you

