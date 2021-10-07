Hidden Level provides Arlington drone detection and smart city tech

Drone detection company Hidden Level has announced its partnership with Arlington, Texas’s Smart City initiative, deploying its Airspace Monitoring Service (AMS) to provide situational awareness to law enforcement and security companies overseeing the city’s entertainment district.

Syracuse-based Hidden Level revealed its link-up with Arlington this week. The company noted, however, it initially rolled out its low-altitude AMS system there on September 27, coinciding with the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at the city’s AT&T Stadium. That facility sits in the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District, along with other large public venues like Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, the National Medal of Honor Museum, and the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center. Hidden Level’s main focus with Arlington is to detect consumer drone presence, which has become a problem for security and law officials in the area.

AMS, the company says, will both alert and communicate real time data to authorities as soon as drones are detected in the district’s controlled airspace. It will also provide authorized flight plans for both commercial and civilian drones to avoid any confusion with incidents of unregistered craft in the vicinity.

Compilation and analysis of data collected will also help security and law enforcement officials assess various trends in that airspace during public events, which will then be used in managing approved traffic and preventing rogue pilots.

Hidden Level stresses that even as its technology detects drone presence and movement, it does not capture personal data or locational information of individuals involved in monitoring.

“Partnering with the City of Arlington and bringing Hidden Level’s Airspace Monitoring Service to the entertainment district is an honor,” said Jeff Cole, CEO of Hidden Level. “We look forward to working with the city and law enforcement to keep the skies over its public venues as safe as possible.”

Hidden Level says that in addition to deploying its AMS system, it will be working with Arlington officials in testing smart city technologies. Those include sensor-equipped robots to scan the city’s sewer systems; smart traffic signals analyzing and monitoring signal and safety information; digitizing government, business and customer information and transactions; infrastructure for driverless vehicles; 5G broadband; and internet-of-things technologies to enhance connectivity.

Previously, Hidden Level partnered with the New York State Police in monitoring airspace above the 2021 New York State Fair. The company is currently involved with NASA’s Ames Research Center on drone-traffic management and advanced aerial mobility.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos