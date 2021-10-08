Pennsylvania man shoots down DJI Mavic 2 drone inspecting utility poles

A Pennsylvania homeowner has allegedly shot down a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone that was conducting powerline inspections in his neighborhood. The police have classified the incident as criminal mischief and charges are expected to be filed.

The incident took place in September in Sayre – a borough in Bradford County, Pennsylvania – but it came to light only recently through a press release put out by Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania man shoots at electric company drone

Exelon Business Services was contracted through Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative to inspect their utility poles and powerlines in Sayre. On September 8, around 1 p.m., a drone operator from Exelon lost contact with his DJI drone after hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Pennsylvania State Police was called in and the officers checked residences in the area where Exelon last had contact with the drone. The aerial surveying device was discovered in a trash can behind a house inhabited by 55-year-old Gregory Ferro.

When quizzed, Ferro admitted to putting the drone in the garbage bin but, according to a police news release, “did not want to discuss how it happened.”

State police categorized the incident as criminal mischief resulting in damages worth more than $1,000. Police also say the drone is worth $2,000 and that charges will be filed in Bradford County.

Not the first drone-shooting incident

In July, an airborne drone belonging to Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Florida met an untimely death when a man opened gunfire at it. The drone was investigating a possible burglary at the time, but the shooter thought the drone was sent to harass him.

The deputies were quick to locate the culprit, a 50-year-old Wendell Goney, at the building next door. Goney told the law enforcement agents he used his .22 caliber rifle to shoot down the drone that caught fire when it hit the ground. Goney was placed under arrest.

