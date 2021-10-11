You can now buy DJI OM 4 SE in the US for $119

Barely a month after the release of its most advanced mobile gimbal, OM 5, DJI is looking to tempt even more users with an affordable smartphone stabilizer. Priced at $119, the new DJI OM 4 SE is now available for purchase in the United States and Canada.

Just like the DJI Mini SE sub-$300 drone, the OM 4 SE was first launched in developing markets. It has now made its way to North America.

Portable and foldable, DJI OM 4 SE leverages a magnetic attachment system that simplifies its use. Of course, you don’t get the extension rod that comes with the newly launched OM 5, but this mobile stabilizer comes packed with all the easy-to-use creative filming features that you’d expect from a DJI gimbal.

You get ActiveTrack 3.0 technology that recognizes and follow adults, children, and pets (OM 5 uses a more advanced version of the same). There’s a Dynamic Zoom mode that delivers the hyped “Hitchcock effect,” aka a Hollywood-esque zoom shot. A super-cool CloneMe Pano feature stitches together several photos to deliver one epic panorama. And a separate 3×3 Pano mode combines nine photos automatically into a super wide-angle shot.

In the meantime, if you’re new to filming or vlogging, you can try out one of the single-tap creative templates from the Story Mode.

You can also show the passing of time in a sped-up form using TimeLapse, or add set movement points for the gimbal through MotionLapse. And then there’s HyperLapse – a shooting mode in which you also physically move along with the gimbal. For an even more impressive filming effect, why not rotate your smartphone using SpinShot?

And with that, we come to the real question…

How is DJI OM 4 SE different from DJI OM 4?

When you buy the DJI OM 4 SE, you get a gimbal, a magnetic phone clamp, a grip tripod, a power cable, a storage pouch, and a wrist strap in the box. What you don’t get, compared to the original OM 4, is a magnetic ring holder. The added advantage of this ring holder is that it allows you to mount your phone onto the gimbal even more quickly and it also doubles up as a mobile phone stand.

Magnetic ring holder: Not coming with the OM 4 SE version

Further, in terms of appearance, the magnetic phone clamp of the new SE version is slightly different from DJI OM 4’s.

Interestingly, DJI is retailing the OM 4 at a discounted price of $129 – only $10 more than the new OM 4 SE. Meanwhile, the magnetic ring holder for the gimbal is being sold separately for $19. You do the math.

You can pick up the DJI OM 4 SE from Amazon, B&H, or DJI’s online store.

