New DJI Fly app update adds live stream, Android 12 support

A new update for the DJI Fly Android app is now available, and there are some noteworthy features in there that make the update worthwhile.

What’s new in DJI Fly version 1.4.12

It can sometimes be hard to comprehend what improvements DJI is packing in the new versions of its Android app since the company doesn’t update the official DJI Fly download page with release notes. But if you do decide to update to version 1.4.12, here’s what you can expect to find:

A new streaming feature in image transmission settings that would allow you to share drone footage in real-time

Support to view video cached before loss of image transmission

Support for the just-released Android 12 which is expected to arrive on Google Pixel phones in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year

A fix for certain issues and optimization of overall app quality

Live streaming from a DJI drone

Admittedly, it’s the new live-streaming feature that would attract most DJI users. To allow you to stream the drone video to different platforms, DJI is using a communication protocol called RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) that was developed by Macromedia and is now owned by Adobe.

Your smartphone’s internet connection would serve as the uplink, with the app asking you for a “Stream URL” and a “Stream Key” to establish a connection. You have the ability to choose between 720p and 1080p resolution and 5 Mbps or 3 Mbps bitrate.

Here’s a demo video that shows how a DJI Mini 2 can stream directly to YouTube (provided you have at least 1,000 subscribers) with Fly app version 1.4.12:

Weighing 358 MB, the Android app update is applicable to DJI Mini 2, DJI Air 2S, DJI Mini SE, DJI FPV, Mavic Mini, and Mavic Air 2 drones.

When will DJI Fly iOS app introduce live streaming?

If you’re an iPhone or iPad user, there’s no need to be disappointed because DJI has confirmed it’s working on an update for iOS as well. In addition to app optimization and fixing certain issues, the forthcoming iOS update would include live-stream support and the ability to view cached video captured before the loss of image transmission. Support for iOS 15 would also be included.

We’ll keep you posted on the DJI Fly iOS app update date.

